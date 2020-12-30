The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will return to the rink Thursday to kick off a three game series against the Jets in Janesville, Wisconsin. The teams will play again on Friday and Saturday, with all games starting at 7 p.m. central time.
The Ice Dogs have played only four games so far, trying to stage a season while working within national and state COVID-19 restrictions. The team last played on Nov. 14, against the Aberdeen Wings. No team in the NAHL Midwest Division has been able to play more than six games this season, and the Minnesota Magicians still have yet to play at all.
NAHL teams in other parts of the country have been able to put together more complete schedules. The Lone Star Brahmas, based near Fort Worth, Texas, have played 19 games so far this season.
Despite the many challenges that the pandemic has presented for the Ice Dogs, head coach Trevor Stewart said the team is committed to putting together a complete season.
“We’re prepared to pick up all the games we need to play,” Stewart said. “We’re fully committed and we’re fully committed to get back up to Fairbanks in March.”
For the time being, the team will once again be based out of Marshall, Minnesota, in order to avoid travel between Alaska and the Lower 48.
Stewart said that with very limited practice time, and only a few games played during the first try at getting the season going back in early November, it’s hard to assess much about his team from a hockey standpoint right now. Stewart said he’s just happy he’ll be able to see his team on the ice again.
“It’s a fresh start. It’s just great as a coaching staff to see the excitement from our players,” Stewart said.
That fresh start will also mean a chance for the team to pick up their first win and set a new tone after dropping all four of the contests they were able to squeeze in back in November.
Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said the team will know the rest of their schedule for the season by this weekend. For now, their next games after the series in Janesville will be against the Magicians on Jan. 7-8. All Ice Dogs games are available to be viewed on hockeytv.com.
Proffitt said that since the season was put on hold his goal for the new year has been, “To do whatever it takes to get these boys back on the ice. It’s coming to fruition in a couple days. Couldn’t be happier.”
