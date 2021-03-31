Ice Dogs defender Andrew Garby will be trading in the Maroon and Grey for Black and Gold this fall.
Garby, a 20-year-old Canton, Michigan native, has announced his commitment to play college hockey for Army at West Point. Garby, who is in his third season with Fairbanks, announced his commitment on Thursday.
“Garby has been the heart and soul of our team in this strange year,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said. “He brings it every night and we couldn’t be more happy for him and his family with this opportunity.”
According to the NAHL website, Garby has been responsible for six goals and 11 assists in 33 games played this season. Making those numbers even more impressive is that in 51 games played last season, Garby scored two goals while earning 10 assists. The 5-foot-9, 170 pounds defender scored one goal and had 16 assists his first year in 44 games. Garby earned a +/- rating of 20 his first season, 16 his second, and 6 this year. In nine playoff games in 2019, Garby had a +/- of 3.
“I’m extremely humbled and excited to be able to go to West Point to play for an amazing program while also advancing my education and serving my country,” Garby said. “It’s an amazing opportunity that I have because of the unbelievable support of my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and fans here in Fairbanks.”
Garby has helped lead the Ice Dogs to a record of 18-16-1-1 with 38 points this season. Fairbanks is currently third in the Midwest Division behind second place Janesville (19-9-2-0, 40 points) and first place Minnesota (20-9-2-0, 40 points). Fairbanks has three games this week, all against Minnesota. If Garby and company can have a successful week, the Ice Dogs would be in a very good position heading down the final stretch of the regular season.
No matter what happens this week or the rest of the season, however, Garby will be serving his country, getting an education, and continuing to play hockey next year.
