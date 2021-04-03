On Jan. 20, 2019, I was present in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for the biggest robbery since Adam Sandler was snubbed for an Oscar for “The Waterboy.”
The 2018 New Orleans Saints were playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The game was tied 20-20 with 1:49 remaining. The Saints had the ball at the Rams 13-yardline facing third and 10. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw the ball to the right sideline towards receiver TommyLee Lewis, but Lewis wasn’t able to make the catch as Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman hit him before the ball could get there, sending the 5-foot-7 Lewis flying in the air. Still, all of us in attendance were initially celebrating.
It was clearly pass interference. The official would throw the flag, the Saints would pick up the first down at the Rams’ 6-yard line. At the very least, the Saints could run the clock down to under 20 seconds and kick a field goal, likely giving them the game. It seemed certain for about three seconds that the Saints were going to the Super Bowl.
Except none of that happened. Head official Bill Vinovich and his crew opted not to throw the flag and call the penalty. The entire crowd began booing, multiple Saints players walked onto the field to complain, Saints head coach Sean Payton was furious, everyone in the Superdome and at home who wasn’t a Rams fan were screaming at Vinovich and his crew for not throwing the flag. Yet still, the game played on.
The Saints kicked a field goal to take a 23-20 lead, the Rams managed to get down and tie it before time ran out and sent the game to overtime, Brees threw an interception early in the extra period, the Rams kicked another field goal, and LA went to the Super Bowl instead of New Orleans.
Ladies and gentleman, I was on hand for what sports writers have called the fourth worst officiating mistake in the history of sports (seriously, look it up, there’s a list). I was devastated, I’m still not over it all these years later, and Bill Vinovich has yet to officiate another Saints game and likely never will. If anyone alive has any reason to not trust officials, it’s me.
Yet here I still am, writing to the fans and parents of high school sports asking you to do something I never thought I would: Give the refs a break.
If anyone back home in New Orleans reads this story, I’ll never be allowed to return again. Still, I’m saying it. Officials at the high school level deserve a break, and if you don’t give it to them, prep sports are in serious trouble.
The pandemic has caused countless issues and resulted in untold losses of various kinds around the world. One thing that we’ve seen happen that doesn’t get talked about enough, though, is the impact COVID-19 has had on high school officiating crews.
There are many former referees who have declined to work this year. You can’t blame them; the health risks are real, the pay for a basketball official ranges from $25-$70, many officials have to pay for training courses and uniform costs and the amount of verbal abuse and harassment they have to deal with every game is extreme. What we’ve seen as a result are fewer available officials for games. There have been multiple occasions this year where prep basketball games had to be postponed because there weren’t enough refs available for the games. That’s something we often take for granted: Without the refs, we can’t play the game.
“The number of referees we have is amazingly small,” said Vanessa Jusczak, who’s currently in her 23rd year of officiating basketball. “We typically have 20 basketball games in a weekend so we have about 80 spots we need to fill. Right now we only have 35 (refs) on the roster. (Recently) I had to do one game running, two games at the table and the last game running.”
Jusczak says the officials association lost roughly 20 refs this year due to COVID-19, lack of availability or injury. Recently, new officials came in the form of people who were unhappy with officiating and felt they could do a better job, which is something Jusczak welcomes.
“We need all the help we can get,” she said. “Most refs do multiple sports but I just do basketball. There’s plenty of opportunities for anyone who’d like to participate.”
Something else Jusczak points out that’s important to note is that in sports, the rules are always changing. Each year there are new points of emphasis that have to be learned and prioritized. While that point doesn’t apply to Bill Vinovich (pass interference has been a foul for decades) it should be noted that sometimes errors are coming from new officials who are still learning the rules. Officials are human like everyone else is, and humans can make mistakes.
More importantly, as Jusczak points out, that applies to those yelling in the stands as well.
“I think the average person yelling in the stands about a call doesn’t realize the rule they’re yelling about changed in 1985,” she says with a laugh.
It’s true. While Andrea Boccelli could’ve told Bill Vinovich the “NOLA-No Call” was a foul, I myself have heard people in the stands yelling about rules that have been altered or don’t apply in that situation. Officials are constantly learning and relearning how their job works. Yet even when a team is down 35 points late in the fourth quarter, you can still hear people in the stands yelling that the ref is the one to blame.
“This is the only job I can think of where it’s considered totally acceptable to show up and start yelling ‘get it together’ or ‘you’re blind’ or ‘do your damn job,’” she said. “Part of our job is to show young people that sportsmanship matters and we get the exact opposite treatment and behavior from people in the stands.”
I should note that while, as a Saints fan, I can relate to fans getting upset at a ref, I can also, as a journalist, relate to an official getting yelled at by people who think they can do my job better than me.
Yes, refs make mistakes. I’ll always remember the NOLA-No Call the same way as England soccer fans remember The Hand of God, Missouri football fans remember Fifth Down, and the way Detroit Tiger fans remember The Imperfect Game. It’s funny that we remember all of the times the officials messed up, but we don’t seem to remember what happens when they’re not around.
In 2012, the NFL was forced to use replacement officials due to a labor dispute with the Referee Association. The result was notorious blunders and utter confusion all around, including Russell Wilson throwing the first ever game-winning interception on Monday Night Football in week 3 in a play now known as Fail Mary. Two days later, the NFL reached a new labor agreement with the Referee Association, and for possibly the first time in sports history, the refs were greeted by cheers when they returned to the field.
At the high school level, there are no replacement refs.
With baseball, softball and soccer season approaching, the refs at the Alaska state level are still short-handed. The former head baseball coach at Sterling High School in Sterling, Colorado, Jeff Squier once told me something very wise. He was getting ready to move to Iowa with his family and his final baseball season as head coach had been wiped out due to COVID-19. I’ll never forget the words he parted with.
“After the year we’ve been having I hope that when everything goes back to normal people learn to take it easy on the coaches and the refs,” he told me. “Yelling at them makes them not want to do it. Yes, coaches make mistakes and so do officials. But when sports come back, after everything we’ve gone through, can’t we just be happy that we had a game?”
I get it, it’s easy to blame the ref when something goes wrong. No, seriously, trust me, if anyone gets it, I do. It’s important to remember, though, that if we want kids to get to play the games this year and beyond, we need officials to work the game. That won’t be easy to achieve if we keep submitting them to verbal abuse and yelling at them whenever something doesn’t go our way.
So, if you’re really upset at the way the games are being officiated, sign up to be an official yourself. A simple Google search for how to become a high school ref in Alaska should help you figure out how. If you want more officials to get signed up but you don’t have the time for yourself, advocate for a pay raise for refs at the prep level because they’ve certainly earned it. At the very least, please, next time you think about screaming at an official, don’t do it.
Unless that official’s name is Bill Vinovich.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.