The Hutchison boys basketball team overcame a tough road loss Friday, only to turn around and top the Valdez Buccaneers on Saturday, the Hawks’ first win over Valdez since 2014/15.
Ryan Young was the top scorer for the Hawks on Friday, with 19 points in the team’s 64-56 loss. The players had traveled to Valdez on Friday before the game and suffered from too many turnovers.
However, Hutchison bounced back on Saturday with a 65-59 win. Cormac Kesey led the way with 22 points, followed by Young with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Fourteen of those points came in one quarter, according to Hutchison coach Robert Carter. Evan Moss chipped in 10 points, while Jake Rosenthal contribued five steals.
Leigha Rosenthal led the Hutchison girls’ team with 22 points in a 58-33 loss to Valdez.
The Hawks will host the Eielson Ravens today at 6 p.m.
