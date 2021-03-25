When the Hutchison boys and girls basketball teams ended their season two weeks ago, it didn’t go the way that they wanted. Wednesday morning, they found out their seasons weren’t over just yet.
The Hutchison High School boys and girls basketball teams are heading to the 3A State Basketball Tournament on Thursday after all. The Hawks will be replacing Valdez High School in the tournament.
The News-Miner reached out to the Alaska Schools Activities Association on Wednesday and the Association confirmed the replacement. Valdez had informed the ASAA that they had multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within the basketball program and felt as though they wouldn’t be able to field a competitive team. Since Valdez was the automatic qualifier out of the Aurora Conference due to winning the second place game in both the boys and girls brackets, their slot would go to the next team up.
In the boys bracket, Delta High School would’ve been that team as they fell to Valdez in the second place game of the Aurora Conference Tournament. However, the Delta boys ended up qualifying as an At-Large bid, so the spot went to the Hutchison as the Hawks fell to Delta in the semifinal game. For the girls bracket, Hutchison fell in the second place game to Valdez, making the selection an easy one.
Bobby Carter is the head coach for both teams, but was unavailable for comment as the team was traveling to the tournament at the time the News-Miner became aware of the change. As replacements for Valdez, the girls will play Kotzebue at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Palmer Middle School while the boys will play Anchorage Christian at 3 p.m. at Colony High School.
