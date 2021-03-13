The boys and girl’s basketball teams of Hutchison earned the opportunity to play in the Aurora Conference semi-finals Thursday night with victories Thursday afternoon over Galena.
The boys played first, taking the second game of the tournament, hosted by Ben Eielson and held at North Pole High School. After edging out a three-point victory against Galena on Monday, the boys team had a far easier time handling the Hawks on Thursday. The boys cruised to a 58-35 victory thanks to some hot shooting from Ryan Young and Evan Moss.
The Hawks of Hutchison climbed out to a quick 17-7 lead after the first quarter as Galena could only get as close as 7-4 midway through the period. Hutchison came out firing in the second quarter, starting things off on a 12-2 run with Young scoring 7 of those points. After Terrance Okitun hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to pull Galena within 31-16, Young was fouled with 1.5 seconds left beyond the arc. Young made two of his three free throw attempts to give Hutchison a 32-16 halftime lead.
Galena seemed to have a renewed sense of energy at the start of the second half as they scored the first five points to pull within 32-21. Moss and Cormac Kesey caught fire then as they put Hutchison on a 10-0 run to make it a 21-point game. Ka’eo Patterson’s buzzer beating layup put Hutchison up 49-24 heading into the fourth. Galena never challenged in the fourth as Hutchison moved on to the next round.
“I just reminded (the players) this week about having a sense of urgency,” Hutchison coach Bobby Carter said. “We can’t wait and have scoreless quarters like we did on Monday. We had a quarter that day where we only had six points and they were able to mount a serious comeback. We have to play consistently quarter to quarter.”
Young led the game with 18 points while Moss finished with 15. Nate Moses led Galena with 14 points while Kai Elkins had nine.
The Lady Hawks had to work a little harder for their victory, but you wouldn’t have known that by looking at the final score.
Hutchison took Galena down by a convincing final score of 51-29, but it was anyone’s game until late in the third quarter. While Hutchison led 23-13 at halftime, Galena got off to a torrid start in the second half. Galena started the third quarter on a 9-2 run before the teams started trading baskets. Galena was able to get the game as close as 29-27 before Hutchison’s Paityn Taylor went on a 6-0 run by herself. Taylor managed to hit a jumper with 14 seconds left before stealing the ball from Galena and getting a layup at the buzzer to make it 35-27 Hutchison heading into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, it was quite literally all Hutchison. The Lady Hawks scored 16 unanswered points to start the quarter before Galena made a basket in the last minute of the game. By that time, Hutchison had already claimed victory.
Leigha Rosenthal led Hutchison with 14 points while Keeley Silas added 12. Shelby Williams and Nevaeh Demientieff led Galena with seven points each.
