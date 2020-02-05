Both Hutchison Hawks basketball teams were swept by the Valdez Buccaneers during a weekend Aurora Conference series at Valdez High School.
On Friday, Hutchison lost 47-25 in the girls game and 85-74 in the boys contest.
Bri Majors guided the Hawks with a game-high 18 points. Half of Majors’ points came at the free-throw line.
Chloe Auble led the Buccaneers with 14 points and Reese King scored 10.
The Hutchison boys came up short in a high-scoring game, falling 86-74.
Deion Frank led the Hawks with 15 points, while Owen Frank scored 12 and Mason Young chipped in 10.
The Buccaneers’ Jalen Freeman scored a game-high 31 points, with 21 in the second half. Douglas Cummins contributed 17 points and James Chavez had 10 for the hosts.
On Saturday, the Hawks girls fell 51-21.
Destiny Felix led Hutchison with 10 points and Auble dropped in a game-high 19 for Valdez.
The Hutchison boys started strong but fell 64-53 in their half of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Hawks led 17-13 in the first quarter and the Buccaneers outscored the visitors 20-16 in the second quarter to knot the score at 33 at halftime.
Valdez emerged from the third quarter with a 48-46 edge and went on a 16-7 run in the fourth quarter to gain the weekend sweep.
Deion Frank paced the Hawks with a game-high 21 points and Cormac Kesey deposited 13 points.
Cummins led the Buccaneers with 17 points and three teammates scored in double figures. Steven Rohrer had 14 points, Chavez scored 12 and Freeman contributed 11.
Hutchison host the Delta Junction Huskies in an Aurora twinbill Saturday, with the girls game at 4 p.m., and the boys tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
Valdez visits the Monroe Catholic Rams for an Aurora weekend in Boileau Hall.
The girls games are scheduled for 6 p.m. each day and the boys games are slated for 7:30 p.m.
