Entering the fourth quarter Thursday night, the second seeded Valdez Buccaneers were in need of a spark against the Hutchison Hawks. Cue the intro music for sophomore Hunter Matthews.
Matthews went on a 9-2 run of his own to start the fourth quarter, scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and most importantly he willed the Bucs to a 53-46 comeback win over Hutchison. The victory sent Valdez into the Aurora Conference Championship Friday night against Monroe Catholic and sent Hutchison to the second place bracket.
Make no mistake, Valdez had battled prior to that point. With big man Dennis Mott fouled out of the game, however, the Bucs found themselves trailing 34-26 late in the third quarter of play. It was at that time that Matthews hit a layup and the follow up free throw to key a 7-0 Valdez run to end the third. Payton Gage’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in the period brought Valdez within one point, 34-33.
The Bucs still trailed, though. They needed to keep the momentum going if they were to pull off the win. Once more, cue Matthews’ intro music.
Following a 3-pointer by Hutchison’s Ryan Young to put the Hawks up four, Matthews scored seven straight points for Valdez. Just like that, the Buccaneers were up 40-37. An Evan Moss free throw pulled Hutchison back within two, but Matthews hit another 2-pointer to make it a two possession game with 3:35 remaining.
“I just (have) to score,” Matthews said of his mindset entering the fourth quarter. “That was basically it. I just need to score.”
After Bryce Tucker hit a jumper with 1:55 left in the game, Cormac Kesey responded for Hutchison with a hook shot 11 seconds later. Over the next 40 seconds of play, things got really wild.
Dillon Fowler sunk a 2-pointer for Valdez before Matthews was fouled. Matthews missed his first free throw, missed his second, and Young found the ball on the other end of the court for a 3-pointer to get Hutchison back within 47-43. Matthews appeared to hit the dagger on a layup right after that, but then Young hit another 3-pointer to make the game 49-46. Again, all of that happened in just 40 seconds.
Hutchison began fouling after that as less than a minute remained. Young made four free throws in that final minute to ensure the victory for Valdez.
Now, Valdez is heading for the finals against Monroe Friday night. Hutchison will have to take the hard way to the 3A playoffs by making it to and winning the second place game on Saturday afternoon.
Matthews led the Bucs with 14 points while Mott and Gage each had nine. Kesey scored a game high 19 for Hutchison while Young finished with 12.
