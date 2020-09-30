The Alaska Nanooks hockey team has a new assistant hockey coach. Lenny Hofmann becomes the second assistant coach joining head coach Erik Largen and assistant Joe Howe. Both Largen and Howe will begin their third year with the Alaska program.
In a press release from the athletic department, Largen said, “Lenny is first and foremost a wonderful guy. He is intelligent, passionate and loyal and will be a huge asset to our players, staff and campus community. He has done a remarkable job of identifying talented and hard-working players in the past and will continue to push our group to develop as people and players on a day-to-day basis. We welcome Lenny to be a part of the Nanook family.”
After graduating from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota with a bachelor of arts in public relations in 2004, Hofmann joined the Cardinals coaching staff and assisted in video and pregame preparations, as well as recruiting and academic advising. After three seasons at his alma mater, he was named the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the College of St. Scholastica. He would maintain that position for two years.
Hofmann spent three seasons as the assistant coach for the Tri-City Storm before becoming the manager of USHL Player Development. He coordinated USHL combines and directed central scouting and scouting reports. After one year in player development, Hofmann became the director of scouting for the Green Bay Gamblers. From September 2014 to January 2019, he directed all aspects of hockey scouting, monitored player progress, managed USHL Draft Day and managed game reports.
Hofmann takes over for Karlis Zirnis, who rejoins his alma mater and former Nanook coach and now head coach Lance West at Alabama-Huntsville.
For more information on the Alaska Nanooks hockey team, follow @NanooksHockey on Twitter, or follow the Alaska Nanooks Hockey team page on Facebook.
Prep winners move on
Regional championships were held this past weekend with the top finishers heading to the ASAA state championships.
The Lathrop Malemutes won the Region VI tennis crown. Top performers included singles winners Helen Wharton and Luke Millam, doubles champions Hannah Knott and Tifani Holcraft, and Gage Hale and Owen Averett. West Valley’s Cole Neal and Clara Kondrak won the mixed doubles events.
The West Valley Wolfpack varsity and junior varsity cross country run teams finished first at the regional event Saturday at the Fairbanks Golf Course with Daniel Abramowicz and Naomi Bailey leading the way.
State championships for cross country and tennis are set for Oct. 10.
More prep gridiron action
This weekend, the unbeaten Monroe Catholic Rams will be at home against the Eielson Ravens at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kiwanis/Big Dipper Football Field.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the annual Dawg Bowl will be played at West Valley High School. The West Valley Wolfpack will host the Lathrop Malemutes.
The Dawg Bowl will be broadcast on 107.9FM/820AM ESPN Radio Fairbanks and streamed worldwide on the web with free audio at www.espnradiofairbanks.com. Just go to the listen live button and hit the 820AM link for the live play-by-play action.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.