Hockey Week in Fairbanks is the latest local tradition to fall by the wayside as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame announced the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the event in a news release on Monday, saying organizers held out hope for having Hockey Week this year as long as possible, but the current state of the pandemic made clear that it wasn’t going to happen.
“The Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame announces cancellation of the 2021 edition of Hockey Week In Fairbanks (HWIF). HWIF is an annual mid-winter celebration of Fairbanks’ favorite sport. The event includes a wide variety of activities, which are designed to appeal to nearly everyone in the community,” the statement reads.
The clearest indication that it would not be possible to stage the event this year was the schedules of the two local teams, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and UAF Nanooks, whose games Hockey Week is usually centered around. “It’s always been dictated by the schedules for the Ice Dogs and Nanooks,” Hockey Week Co-Director Randy Zarnke said Monday.
The Nanooks won’t play at all this season. Meanwhile, the Ice Dogs — soldiering on through an already twice postponed campaign — are currently outside, playing games when and where they can around the Midwest while calling a rink in Marshall, Minnesota their temporary home ice. The Ice Dogs plan to be back in Fairbanks by March, but it’s still hard to say what things will look like for rinks, or local sports in general, at that point.
“We have been monitoring the situation in the community, to include our local rinks. Due to COVID-19, we feel we have to make the tough decision to cancel this year’s Hockey Week. We are deeply saddened to take a break in our 14 year tradition, but we have already started brainstorming on how we can come back bigger and stronger in 2022. We will miss all of our hockey friends this year, but know this is the right decision to make,” Hockey Week Co-Director Anna Culley said through the statement.
Of course, events and long held traditions being canceled because of the pandemic hardly comes as a surprise anymore, as 2021 begins under the same cloud that hung over most of 2020. Hockey Week was one of the last events to get in under the wire last year before the pandemic hit Alaska.
“We are not the first organization which has had to cancel an event due to COVID, and we probably won’t be the last. However, we held out as long as we could before making this decision. With disruptions to the Nanooks’ and Ice Dogs’ schedules, we had to accept reality. It just won’t be feasible to hold Hockey Week in 2021,” Zarnke said through the statement.
“We’ve gotten to the point where you don’t have to explain to people why you’re canceling anymore,” Zarnke said, adding that consideration was given to still doing some parts of the event, like the annual backyard ice rink competition, but in the end it was decided that the best thing would be to shift focus to coming back strong in 2022.
“We realized there was a handful of things that could still be done,” Zarnke said, but explained that it felt like the local hockey community was in a low ebb because of the pandemic.
The Ice Dogs shared the statement announcing the cancellation on the team’s Facebook page Monday, writing, “Sad to see this event canceled, but certainly understand the reasoning behind it. Can’t wait for HWIF 2022!”
