Both the Alaska Nanooks and the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves announced their 2020-2021 hockey schedules late last week. But will those games be played? And if they are played, will any fans be allowed to attend?
While Head Coach Erik Largen and the University of Alaska Fairbanks remain optimistic, the Anchorage Daily News reports that UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford said that if games are played, and that decision has not yet been determined, COVID numbers must drastically improve for any chance for spectator attendance. The report also noted that the Alaska Airlines Center, like the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, has been contracted out as an emergency COVID shelter. That contract has been signed through next March, but is reviewed on a month-to-month basis. That being the case, if the Seawolves can play sports, both men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball will join hockey at the Seawolf Sports Center for home contests. And at this time, most likely no fans will be allowed to attend.
The Alaska Nanooks and the UAA Seawolves hockey programs have two two-game home-and-home series scheduled for the first two weekends in December. The Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball seasons are hoping to tip off in January and volleyball has moved its fall-delayed season to sometime in the spring.
Things are changing on a daily basis, but the statewide triple daily numbers of coronavirus cases with the highest numbers in the Anchorage area, keep everything in limbo for the time being.
Alaskan athletes fare well in other competitions
Congrats to Lauren Murphy. The 37-year-old who grew up in Eagle River won her fourth straight fight at UFC 254 last Saturday in the Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Lauren is ranked fifth, improved to 14-4 in overall UFC competition and is five and one in her last six in the 125 pound flyweight division.
Keegan Messing from Anchorage earned a bronze medal last weekend in Las Vegas at the Skate America Grand Prix Competition. The 28-year-old Messing put together one of his best ever two-day performances in a mostly empty arena limited to skaters, coaches and officials.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.