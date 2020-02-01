The hoar West Valley Wolfpack will play for a tournament championship for the third time this season after going 2-0 Friday in the inaugural
West Valley Boys Invitational basketball tournament.
The Wolfpack got its second win of the tournament with a 77-48 decision over the Lathrop Malemutes in a nonconference game between the crosstown and Mid Alaska Conference rivals.
Earlier this season, West Valley captured the title in he O’Brady’s Invitational at South Anchorage High School and was runner-up in the Alaska Prep Shootout at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
Friday’s matchup also was the second contest this week between the Wolfpack and Malemutes. West Valley won 69-47 in a MAC game Tuesday at Lathrop.
On Friday night in the West Valley gymnasium, the Wolfpack built on a 25-16 lead in the first quarter.
Terrell Peter finished with a team-high 14 points for West Valley and Javon Phillips scored 12 for the Wolfpack, who improved to 11-1 overall.
Jhon Rones deposited a game-high 18 points for the Malemutes and Tyriq Luke provided 13 for Lathrop (8-3).
West Valley began the tournament Thursday with a 58-40 win over the Palmer Moose.
West Valley plays for the title in today’s 4 p.m. game against the Kodiak Bears.
Palmer gained its first win of the tournament, beating Kodiak 46-41 earlier Friday.
LaVar Marshall paced the Moose with a game-high 17 points. Amigaq Maclean and Shea Halborn scored 10 each for Palmer.
Sam Galindo scored 14 points to lead the Bears, who were playing their first game of the tournament.
Kodiak was scheduled to play Lathrop on Thursday, but the Bears were weathered in and didn’t arrive in Fairbanks until early Friday morning.
Lathrop plays twice today, facing Kodiak at 9 a.m., and Palmer at 2:30 p.m.
Monroe splits
The Monroe Catholic Rams basketball teams split with the Sitka Wolves during the second night of a three-game road trip in Southeast.
The Rams boys team downed the Wolves 45-29 in their half of Friday’s nonconference Class 3A doubleheader.
Malachi Bradley guided Monroe Catholic with 17 points and Quinn McHenry contributed 10. Joe Harris led Sitka with 10 points.
The Rams girls team got a game-high 23 points from Katie Bast but came up short, 54-46 to the Wolves.
Grace Hodges produced 16 points for Monroe Catholic. Sitka got a team-high 22 points from Jocelyn Brady and 13 from Tiffany Elefante.
The teams are scheduled to play again today.
The Rams were coming off Thursday’s sweep of another 3A team in Sitka, the Mount Edgecumbe Braves. Monroe Catholic won 71-37 in the boys contest and collected a 51-36 win in the girls game.
Lathrop icers
down East
Jagan Nautiyal scored twice and Fletcher Burnett and Dillon Jeffers also found the back of the net for the Lathrop Malemutes in a 4-1 win over the East Anchorage Thunderbirds in Friday night’s nonconference high school hockey game at Ben Boeke Ice Arena in Anchorage.
Goaltender Zac Herron secured the win for the Malemutes, who play the Colony Knights in a Railbelt Conference and regular-season finale game at 11 a.m. today at the Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla.
Heat
overwhelms
Rams
Micaiah Serino scored four goals and had an assist and goaltender Charlie Taui stopped 19 of 20 shots, as the Alaska Heat overwhelmed the Monroe Catholic Rams 13-1 Friday night in an Aurora Conference hockey game in Glennallen.
Lane Lannet, with an assist from Dominic Coiley, scored for Monroe Catholic with 13:11 left in the third period. Jordan Higbee had 24 saves for the Rams.
The Heat, a combination of players from Tok, Glennallen and Barrow, got two goals and three assists from Joshua Serino and two goals each from Dawson Young and Cody Charlie.
Alsake Finau, Samuel Foil and Richard Charlie also scored for the Heat.
Young, Foil, Therron Rude, Mathias Hoke and William Matthews each had two assists. The Heat got single helpers from Richard Charlie and Cassidy Matthews.
The teams meet in a regular-season finale at 10 a.m. today.
Houston
blanks Delta
The Houston Hawks outshot Delta Junction 35-17 and defeated the Huskies 5-0 Friday night in a nonconference high school hockey game at Llewelyn-OImstead Ice Arena in Delta Junction.
Greg Hanson registered 30 saves for the Huskies, and Felicity Soto had 17 for the Hawks, who were coming off a 2-0 loss to the North Pole Patriots on Thursday night at the Polar Ice Center in North Pole.
Isaiah Squires scored twice and Andrey Reutov, Anfim Konev and Logan Chivers had Houston’s other goals. The Hawks got assists from Brayden Johnson, Joe Mach, Kaitun Norton, Reutov, Konev and Eric Preboski.
Delta Junction faces North Pole in an Aurora Conference regular-season finale at 7 p.m. today at the Polar Ice Center.
