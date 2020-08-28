The West Valley Wolfpack started off their season with a three-set victory over the Hutchison Hawks on Wednesday, 25-17; 25-13; 25-10.
“I think we got off to a little bit of a slow start, but they got better with each set,” said West Valley Coach Dave Cox, noting the team has only been playing for a couple of weeks. “I think my girls are playing really well.”
Risa Heinrichs was a standout player for the game with her presence on the net as well as touches on the ball, Cox said. The senior led the team in serves, 15 attempts with five aces, and blocks, with four that resulted in points for the Wolfpack. Heinrichs was out last season due to a shoulder injury, but is making a mark so far this season.
“I’m fortunate this year because I have eight seniors,” Cox said. “They played for me last year and three of those seniors are in their third year of playing for me. They know my system, so it’s just a matter of getting them into game shape. They just need to get the ball touches and consistency.”
The team’s serving was strong and helped the Wolfpack counter Hutchison’s effective counterattack. “They had a couple of power hitters that definitely did a good job of contacts.”
Cox said other standout players on the Wolfpack included Pam Noll, who led the attacks with eight attempts and five kills. Noll also served 13 times, collecting four aces. Skyler Wolf had 11 attempted attacks, with four kills, as well as 10 digs. Erin Pomeroy led with assists, totaling nine. Ali May contributed six assists.
Tuesday, the Wolfpack narrowly defeated Monroe Catholic in a five-game set.
Cox said their original schedule, which included several out-of-town games, has been upended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the team will be filling in with local games, which has its downfalls — “you don’t want the other team to learn your strengths and weaknesses,” he said.
West Valley will scrimmage Lathrop today at Lathrop and entertain Eielson on Sept. 3. Spectators are limited to 120 at West Valley. Team members can have no more than two guests.
Results of local sports games and upcoming events can be sent to sports@newsminer.com, or to staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.