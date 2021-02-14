The Region VI cross country ski races got under way Friday and Saturday at Birch Hill Recreation Area under brilliantly sunny skies. West Valley skiers, both boys and girls teams, dominated the series, although Lathrop skier Abigail Haas posted the fastest individual time for the girls.
On Friday, Haas finished the girls 5K classic technique course in 17:25, ahead of second-place finisher Hannah Delamere of West Valley by more than a minute. Zarah Laker-Morris and Leni Stolz of West Valley and Lauren White of Monroe Catholic rounded out the top five.
In the boys 7.5K race Friday, West Valley locked up the top seven spots, led by Josh Baurick in 22:15.9. Teammates Luke and Nicholas Buth, Ben Kassof and Eli Merrill finished in the top 5.
On Saturday, the girls skied a 7.5K loop, free technique, and Haas was once again well ahead of the field, finishing in 25:35.4. Laker-Morris was 22 seconds behind for second place, with Delamere third, White fourth and West Valley’s Sonja Truffer in fifth.
In the boys 10K race Saturday, Baurick was again across the line first, in 29:25.8, followed by teammates Luke Buth, Caleb Peterson, Merrill and Eric DiFolco.
Girls Two-Day
Team Results
1. West Valley-3:17:06.9;
2. Valdez-5:01:43.3;
3. North Pole-5:18:23.7;
Boys Two-Day Team Results
1. West Valley-3:35:26.6
2. Lathrop-4:45:20.5
3. Valdez-5:01:49.8
Day 1 results
Girls 5Km Interval Start/Classic Technique
1. Abigail Haas, Lathrop-17:25.0;
2. Hannah Delamere, West Valley-18:25.4;
3. Zarah Laker-Morris, West Valley-18:51.4;
4. Leni Stolz, West Valley-20:35.5;
5. Lauren White, Monroe-21:14.7;
6. Sonja Truffer, West Valley-21:27.0;
7. Pirada Anderson, West Valley-22:16.7;
8. Olivia Manley, West Valley-22:34.6;
9. Hazel Langley, West Valley-22:35.2;
10. Riley Whisler, West Valley-22:56.4;
11. Grace White, Monroe-23:28.5;
12. Danika Dawley, North Pole-24:34.7;
13. Nadia Chernich, Monroe-24:40.6;
14. Ava Jelinek, West Valley-25:14.7;
15. Lia Castillo, North Pole-25:23.1;
16. Elaina Hanson, Valdez-25:53.6;
17. Maddie Castillo, North Pole-26:34.3;
18. Christina Wise, Valdez-27:29.5;
19. Cedar Stellon O`Donnell, West Valley-27:53.9;
20. Maggie Wood, West Valley-29:04.5;
21. Caelyn Wise, Valdez-30:22.6;
22. Kaylee Collins, Monroe-31:32.5;
23. Isabel Baesman, West Valley-32:02.7;
24. Billi Lovell, Valdez-32:21.7;
25. Erin Wallace, West Valley-32:23.6;
26. Quinn Jacobs, West Valley-32:54.6;
27. Katelyn Gianni, West Valley-35:41.6;
28. Danielle Beks, North Pole-38:53.3;
29. Ginger Keller, Valdez-42:52.0;
Boys 7.5Km Interval
Start/Classic Technique
1. Josh Baurick, West Valley-22:15.9;
2. Luke Buth, West Valley-22:58.4;
3. Nicholas Buth, West Valley-23:51.2;
4. Ben Kassof, West Valley-23:56.9;
5. Eli Merrill, West Valley-24:06.7;
6. Caleb Peterson, West Valley-24:29.1;
7. Ezra West, West Valley-24:44.4;
8. Jonathan Ebel, Lathrop-25:07.8;
9. Elias Engman, West Valley-25:24.9;
10. Nelson Hays, Monroe-26:51.9;
11. Harrison Riggs, Lathrop-27:55.2;
12. Matthew Johnson, North Pole-28:30.3;
13. Piers Shirk, Valdez-28:45.6;
14. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley-28:51.7;
15. Jacob Rozell, West Valley-30:09.7;
16. John Haas, Lathrop-30:33.9;
17. Naatanii Mayo, West Valley-30:45.3;
18. Gabe Angaiak, Monroe-30:54.1;
19. Olav Moeller, West Valley-31:22.8;
20. Shane Fisher, West Valley-32:12.0;
21. Jake Dawley, North Pole-32:49.3;
22. Jeffery Prevost, Valdez-32:58.5;
23. Ian Lee, Lathrop-33:12.0;
24. Braden Johnson, West Valley-33:22.8;
25. Kade Rowland, West Valley-33:45.6;
26. Felix Prim, Hutchison-34:15.4;
27. Chase Randall, Valdez-34:34.3;
28. William Benes, Valdez-34:41.9;
29. Fisher Mishmash, Valdez-35:42.1;
30. Kameron David, West Valley-36:27.4;
31. Rafe Caruthers, Valdez-36:59.3;
32. Noah Stout, West Valley-38:33.1;
33. Wily Johnson, West Valley-39:09.5;
34. Collin Eberhart, Lathrop-39:38.2;
35. Ole Peterson, Monroe-41:20.0;
36. Blake Morrison, Valdez-42:17.7;
37. Patrick Obrien, Valdez-44:35.2;
Day 2 results
Girls 7.5Km Free Technique
Individual Results
1. Abigail Haas, Lathrop-25:35.4;
2. Zarah Laker-Morris, West Valley-25:58.2;
3. Hannah Delamere, West Valley-28:45.2;
4. Lauren White, Monroe-31:07.7;
5. Sonja Truffer, West Valley-31:18.1;
6. Leni Stolz, West Valley-31:46.1;
7. Hazel Langley, West Valley-33:15.2;
8. Grace White, Monroe-34:41.6;
9. Pirada Anderson, West Valley-35:15.4;
10. Riley Whisler, West Valley-35:35.0;
11. Danika Dawley, North Pole-37:52.5;
12. Elaina Hanson, Valdez-39:50.3;
13. Ava Jelinek, West Valley-41:18.8;
14. Caelyn Wise, Valdez-45:52.5;
15. Maddie Castillo, North Pole-46:03.2;
16. Christina Wise, Valdez-46:22.1;
17. Billi Lovell, Valdez-53:31.0;
18. Kaylee Collins, Monroe-54:21.1;
19. Lia Castillo, North Pole-56:15.8;
20. Quinn Jacobs, West Valley-57:41.8;
21. Erin Wallace, West Valley-58:37.7;
22. Danielle Beks, North Pole-1:02:46.8;
Boys 10Km Free Technique
Individual Results
1. Josh Baurick, West Valley-29:25.8;
2. Luke Buth, West Valley-30:47.5;
3. Caleb Peterson, West Valley-30:57.9;
4. Eli Merrill, West Valley-31:13.0;
5. Eric DiFolco, West Valley-31:32.5;
6. Ezra West, West Valley-32:09.0;
7. Elias Engman, West Valley-32:19.7;
8. Nicholas Buth, West Valley-32:45.4;
9. Ben Kassof, West Valley-34:12.2;
10. Jonathan Ebel, Lathrop-34:47.8;
11. Piers Shirk, Valdez-36:04.0;
12. Nelson Hays, Monroe-36:32.3;
13. Harrison Riggs, Lathrop-38:37.0;
14. Matthew Johnson, North Pole-40:21.1;
15. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley-40:29.3;
16. Olav Moeller, West Valley-41:08.3;
17. Jacob Rozell, West Valley-41:12.2;
18. Chase Randall, Valdez-42:34.6;
19. Naatanii Mayo, West Valley-44:37.2;
20. John Haas, Lathrop-45:03.4;
21. Rafe Caruthers, Valdez-45:12.5;
22. Jeffery Prevost, Valdez-46:58.4;
23. Jake Dawley, North Pole-47:35.9;
24. Gabe Angaiak, Monroe-47:57.3;
25. Fisher Mishmash, Valdez-48:04.9;
26. William Benes, Valdez-49:19.9;
27. Wesley Hicks, Lathrop-50:03.4;
28. Braden Johnson, West Valley-51:17.5;
29. Kade Rowland, West Valley-52:27.4;
30. Shane Fisher, West Valley-52:29.8;
31. Kameron David, West Valley-53:49.7;
32. Felix Prim, Hutchison-54:53.0;
33. Wily Johnson, West Valley-1:02:08.3;
34. Patrick Obrien, Valdez-1:02:51.0;
35. Ole Peterson, Monroe-1:03:35.4;
36. Blake Morrison, Valdez-1:03:52.5;