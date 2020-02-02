The West Valley Wolfpack downed the Kodiak Bears 64-46 in the championship game of the West Valley Boys Invitational basketball tournament Saturday at West Valley High School.
The Wolfpack finished 3-0 in tournament play after defeating the Lathrop Malemutes 77-48 on Friday and the Palmer Moose 58-40 Thursday. The win boosts the Wolfpack to 12-1 overall.
The Wolfpack and the Bears were evenly matched in the first half of the game Saturday, despite West Valley’s decision to implement a full-court press from the opening minutes.
“When we press it speeds up the offense and creates turnovers,” said the Wolfpack’s Terrell Peter. “It gives us opportunities to score.”
West Valley earned its second title in three tournaments this season. On Jan. 18, the Wolfpack celebrated the championship of the O’Brady’s Invitational at South Anchorage High School a week after placing second in the Alaska Prep Shootout at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
The Bears’ Shawn Case, kicked off Saturday’s game with a baseline 3-pointer, which was quickly answered with a bucket from Peter.
Case was responsible for all the Bears points in the first quarter, dropping in two more 3-point buckets. The Wolfpack saw more even contributions and finished the first quarter up 12-9.
Kodiak rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolfpack 17-13. West Valley’s Damarcus Davis finished the first half with a buzzer-beater to bring the Wolfpack within one, 26-25.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy in the warm-ups,” said Davis. “We didn’t have a great half.”
The Wolfpack turned on the defense in the second half, holding the Bears to just three points in the third quarter, while adding 16 points of their own, including several off turnovers created by their press.
“Coach told us to bring the intensity and play at our full potential, to do our best,” Davis said. “We ramped up the intensity and it was successful.”
The Wolfpack held onto the lead and outscored the Bears 23-17 in the final quarter.
The Bears earned points from only three players, all in double figures, including Case who finished with a game-high 17 points, 15 of which came from behind the 3-point line. Jason Kreg contributed 15 for Kodiak, while Sam Galindo added 14.
The Wolfpack also had three players in double figures including Dylan Erhart, who led West Valley with 14, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Davis added 11 and Peter chipped in 10.
Erhart and Case earned player of the game honors, while the Wolfpack’s Javon Phillips was awarded the tournament’s most valuable player honor.
Peter was named to the all-tournament team along with fellow Wolfpack teammate Cortarius Mingo.
Mingo and Lathrop’s Jhon Rones each scored game highs of 18 points in Friday’s game between the Wolfpack and Malemutes.
Other all-tournament team selections Saturday were Rones and Mekhi Briggmanm, of Lathrop, along with the Kodiak’s Edgee Ocampo, and Palmer’s Lavar Marshall.
Lathrop downs
Palmer, Kodiak
The Lathrop Malemutes were also successful against the Palmer Moose, winning 57-52 in the afternoon’s other tournament game Saturday.
The teams were close through three quarters of play and started the fourth quarter with the Moose up 38-35. The Malemutes managed to pull away in the fourth, outscoring the Moose 22-14 for the win.
Lathrop’s Tyriq Luke led all scorers with 14 points, while Ben Kraska added 11, and Rones put up 11 for the Malemutes.
Palmer’s Shea Halbert had a team high 13 points and teammate Marshall scored 12.
In a rescheduled game, Lathrop defeated Kodiak 56-49 Saturday morning.
The teams were originally set to play Thursday afternoon but the game was postponed because Kodiak was weathered in and didn’t arrive in Fairbanks until early Friday morning.
In Saturday’s contest, Rhones produced a game-high 17 points and Briggman dropped in 10 for the Malemutes.
Ocampo led the Bears with 14 points.
News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin contributed to this report. Contact the News-Miner sports department at 459-7586.