The volleyball teams from Lathrop, West Valley and North Pole high schools are set to play the a regional tournament this weekend hosted by Lathrop High School.
The 7-3 Malemutes will play the 4-7 Wolf Pack at 6 p.m. tonight. The Malemutes are scheduled to play the Patriots (5-1) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Lathrop and West Valley played on Nov. 5, with Lathrop winning in three straight sets.
North Pole was most recently in action against West Valley on Nov. 3, with that contest going to the Patriots, who won 3-2, after losing 3-1 to the Wolf Pack back on Oct. 6.
North Pole’s last match against Lathrop was on Oct. 28. Lathrop also played North Pole on Oct. 8 and Oct. 20. Both of those matches went to the patriots, who won in 3-2 and 3-0, respectively.
Lathrop got the better of West Valley earlier in the season, beating the Wolfpack 3-1 on Aug. 28, winning 3-0 on Oct. 1 and again coming out on top 3-0 on Oct. 27.
West Valley beat North Pole 3-1 on Oct. 6 and dropped a match two sets to three against the Patriots on Nov. 3.
The Alaska School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all fall 2020 state championship events on Oct. 13.
Sports that were already in season at the time are permitted to complete regional championships, if they are able to do so before Nov. 22.
This weekend will wrap up the season for all three teams.