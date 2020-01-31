The West Valley Wolfpack won Thursday in the first game of its inaugural and weather-affected West Valley Boys Invitational basketball tournament.
The Wolfpack downed the Palmer Moose 58-40 in what was originally scheduled to be second game on the opening day of the four-team and three-day round-robin competition.
It instead was Thursday’s only game of the tournament after the Kodiak Bears were weathered in and weren’t able to get to Fairbanks until early this morning. Kodiak was scheduled to play the Lathrop Malemutes in the tournament opener.
Kodiak and Lathrop will play twice on Saturday to make up for Thursday’s missed game.
The Wolfpack, in their game against the Moose, were led by 13 points from Damarcus Davis.
Javon Phillips contributed 12 points for West Valley, which clung to a 17-16 lead in the first quarter and trailed 31-28 at halftime.
The Wolfpack outscored the Moose 19-5 in the third quarter to set up their 10th overall win in 11 games this season.
Tyler Hanson led Palmer with 13 points.
In today’s games, Kodiak faces Palmer at 5:15 p.m., and Lathrop takes on West Valley at 7 p.m. The Wolfpack beat the Malemutes on Tuesday in a Mid Alaska Conference game at Lathrop.
The tournament’s schedule for Saturday is Lathrop against Kodiak at 9 a.m.; Palmer against Lathrop at 2:30 p.m.; and Kodiak against West Valley at 4 p.m.
NP hockey gets shutout
North Pole goaltender Nic Clark registered 23 saves and Robert Kittrell assisted both Patriots goals in a 2-0 win over the Houston Hawks in a nonconference high school hockey game Thursday at the Polar Ice Center in North Pole.
Mac Sterner scored with Kittrell’s help in the first period and Kittrell set up Daniel Crutcher’s empty-net goal in the third period.
Josh Smoldon made 32 saves for the Hawks.
North Pole ends the regular season with an Aurora Conference game against the Delta Junction Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Polar Ice Center.
Rams sweep Braves
Three Rams scored in double figures Thursday night and the Monroe Catholic boys basketball team roll to a 71-37 win over the Mount Edgecumbe Braves in a nonconference Class 3A doubleheader in Sitka.
Rams freshman guard Malachi Bradley scored a game-high 18 points, with 13 in the second half. Tommy Bast provided 13 points and Quinn McHenry had 12 points
RJ Alstrom-Beans scored a team-high 13 points and Jon Constantine chipped in 11 for the Braves, who take on the Rams again today.
In the girls game, Katie Bast poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Monroe Catholic to a 51-36 win. Shelby Eidenmiller contributed 16 points for the Rams.
Vernae Ramoth led the Braves with 15 points.
Delta in Seward
The Delta Junction Huskies girls basketball team lost 57-39 to the Sand Point Eagles in the opening round of the Seahawk Classic at Seward High School.
No stats were reported on the girls game. In the boys game, Delta Junction rolled to a 74-25 win.
Austin Durham led the Huskies with a game high 18 points. Ben Bialik added 14 points; Jason Montes scored 12; and Jhafe Rodriguez had 10.
The round-robin tournament, with four boys and girls teams each, runs through Saturday.
Lathrop icers fall
The Lathrop Malemutes fell 8-1 to the Wasilla Warriors in a Railbelt Conference game Thursday night at the Brett Memorial Arena in Wasilla.
Lathrop’s Laura Alvanna scored in the second period with assists from Fletcher Burnett and Dillon Jeffers.
Zac Herron made 56 saves for the Malemutes, who play the East Anchorage Thunderbirds at 4 p.m. today in a nonconference game at Ben Boeke Ice Arena in Anchorage.
