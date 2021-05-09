It was far better than their first time playing against Colony, but the West Valley Wolfpack boys soccer team still couldn’t earn the final result they were hoping for.
The Wolfpack offense was blanked and the defense gave up three goals resulting in a 3-0 loss to Colony Saturday afternoon at FYSA.
The first time the two teams met was at Colony the first week of the season. Colony got the better end of that game with a 6-2 win. While the West Valley offense couldn’t reach that two goal mark this time, the defense cut the goal total in half for their opponent. It may not mean much in the standings, particularly against a conference opponent, but it was still a little victory in a day when a win couldn’t be achieved.
“We’re just trying to get better every game,” said West Valley head coach Howard Maxwell. “I felt our lads left it out on the pitch today. We didn’t put one in but we lost last time 6-2 and we had a little better margin here. Second half we were with them. It was a good, physical game. I thought we stepped up and played pretty well. I tip my hat to (Colony). That’s a good team over there.”
Next up will be a critical conference game against the Wolfpack’s biggest rival: The Lathrop Malemutes. The two teams will face off Tuesday evening at 5:30 at FYSA. Maxwell believes his team will be ready to go.
“Moving forward we just get ready,” he said. “We reload, try to set up, and play Lathrop. We’ll do our best against them. Every game we’re trying to get better. That’s our mantra and we’re going to keep pushing it”
