The West Valley and Monroe Catholic tennis teams met Thursday at Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts, with the Wolfpack walking away with a 4-3 victory.
In boys singles matches, West Valley’s Axton Siekmann topped Monroe’s Oliver Pender in straight sets. In the second match, Monroe’s Miles Fowler defeated David Stack. In boys doubles, the Wolfpack duo of Kade Rowland and Connor Ilgenfritz came out on top of Monroe’s Oscar Oravec and Bryan Loty.
In the girls matches, Erin Hendricks took a tough three-set battle for the Rams over Klara Kondrake. Monroe’s Grace White took the second singles match over June Wallace. In girls doubles, West Valley’s Tierra Kazenoff and Zoe Schneider defeated Emma Bradshaw and Kaleiney Ramirez.
In mixed doubles, Sam Stark and Aidan Payan took the match for the Wolfpack over the Rams’ Trevor Christian and Erin Hendricks.
