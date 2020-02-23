The West Valley Wolfpack finished as team runners-up Saturday in the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Alaska Nordic Ski State Championships at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
The Service Cougars, of Anchorage, swept the team titles in the three-day competition.
The Wolfpack boys squad compiled a total of 4 hours, 3 minutes and 38.5 seconds while the Cougars finished 3:59:56.6.
The Chugiak Mustangs came in third among the 14 teams with a 4:09:12.8 total. The Lathrop Malemutes ended the state meet at 4:28:23.6 for eighth place.
The Wolfpack girls closed the state meet with a 3:16:4.5 total, and the Cougars finished at 3:11:40.9.
The West Anchorage Eagles placed third at 3:18:00.6 and Lathrop didn’t have enough girls for a complete roster.
Mixed-technique relays — 4x3 kilometers for girls and 4x5K for boys — were the final events of the state meet on Saturday. The first and second skiers of each relay raced in classical techniques and each team’s third and fourth skiers did free technique segments.
West Valley placed second in the boys relay at 51:36.6, a little more than 11 seconds behind Service (51:25.0).
The Wolfpack’s Josh Baurick clocked 13:10.9, which was the best first leg of the entire boys 4x5 relay. Luke Buth finished in 13:30.5 in the second classic leg, while Jordan Laker-Morris and Eric DiFolco had respective free-techniques finishes of 12:30.1 and 12:25.1.
DiFolco’s split was the fourth-fastest of the relay for a final free technique leg. Buth and Laker-Morris were, respectively, fifth and sixth in the meet for their relay legs.
The Malemutes placed eighth in the boys 4x5K at 56:29.1.
Daryn Espinosa led off with a finish of 14:01.5 in the first classic leg, and Jonathan Ebel followed with a 14:54 finish in his classic leg.
Beren Vonnahme clocked 14;03.8 for Lathrop’s first free technique leg and Andrew Stringfellow closed the relay for the Malemutes with an effort of 13:29.8.
Chugiak was third in the relay at 52:48.8.
West Valley’s girls combined for a finish of 39.37.9 for third place in the girls 4x3.
Mallory Presler finished in 10:55.6 in the first classic leg for the Wolfpack and Kendall Kramer had the fastest second classic leg split Saturday, 9:32.0.
Kramer, a senior, captured the girls state Skimeister (individual champion) for the third year in a row after winning Thursday in the girls 5K free-technique race and Friday in the 7.5K classic race.
In West Valley’s free technique legs Saturday, Maggie Whitaker finished in 9:57.9 and Maggie Druckenmiller ended the relay at 9:12.4.
Druckenmiller’s time was the fourth fastest Saturday for the final leg and Whitaker’s was the seventh fastest of the event for the third leg.
Service won the girls relay in 38:49.0 and West Anchorage was second in 39:10.2.
Complete results of the state meet are available at asaa.org.
