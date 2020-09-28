It was beautiful and not too wet region championships this weekend.
Thirty-four West Valley runners (15 girls and 19 boys) ran outstanding races over the cross country course at Fairbanks Golf Course. The West Valley varsity and junior varsity teams won their meets at regionals. West Valley placed first and second in all four Division I races.
Daniel Abramowicz won his second region championship and Naomi Bailey won her first region championship. They both now have the course records of 17:48.6 for Bailey and 16:40.7 for Abramowicz. Shane Fisher and Riga Grubis were runners up
West Valley runners Hannah Delamere and Eli Merril won their respective JV races and Catherine Winford and Ezra West were runners up.
For the Division 1 Regional Championships
Boys: First West Valley 27 points; second Lathrop 31 points; third North Pole 75 points.
Girls: First West Valley 26 points; second North Pole 44 points; third Lathrop 60 points.
State championships are scheduled for Oct. 10 at Kincaid Park in Anchorage. Due to COVID-19 the number of runners for state is limited to the top six runners in Region 6 and there will be no team competition.
For the boys:
From West Valley are Daniel Abramowicz, first; Shane Fisher, second; and Josh Baurick, sixth. From Lathrop are John Ebel, third; Benjamin Pilon, fourth; and Asher James, fifth.
For the girls:
From West Valley are Naomi Bailey, first; Riga Grubis, second; and Gloria Bailey, fourth. They are joined by North Pole runners Madeline Castillo, second and Lia Castillo, fifth, with Abigail Haas of Lathrop, sixth.
Wish those runners well when the represent our Region 6 at the State Championships October 10th.
Hannibal Grubis is a math teacher and running coach for West Valley High School.
Results
Region 6 Cross Country Running Championships
3A Varsity Girls
Team Scores:
1. Monroe 15
Individual Rankings:
1. Katie Bast, MON-20:40.4;
2. Jeannie Cook, MON-21:36.3;
3. Lauren White, MON-21:38.4;
4. Miranda Wilkerson, MON-22:49.4;
5. Natalie Clemente, HUT-23:57.8;
6. Nadia Chernich, MON-24:02.4;
7. Anika Palomar, VDZ-24:57.3;
8. Myah Winningham, HUT-27:31.0;
9. Reagan Boucher, EIE-30:45.6;
•••
3A Varsity Boys
Team Scores:
1. Hutchison 27
2. Monroe 31
Individual Rankings:
1. Cormac Kesey, HUT-19:13.3;
2. Billy Bast, MON-19:13.6;
3. William Benes, VDZ-19:34.3;
4. Stephan Felix, MON-19:37.3;
5. Bruce Otey, MON-19:55.0;
6. Phillip (Waker) Jones, HUT-19:59.1;
7. Jason Buffington, HUT-20:00.2;
8. Evan Moss, HUT-20:08.4;
9. Sebiyam Werdin-Kennicott, HUT-20:34.8;
10. Seth Waln, HUT-20:47.1;
11. John Bauer, MON-20:49.5;
12. Jason Smilie, VDZ-21:19.6;
13. Logan Heim, HUT-22:01.9;
14. Cole Wadsworth, VDZ-22:31.7;
15. Rafe Caruthers, VDZ-22:56.8;
16. Nelson Hays, MON-23:13.3;
•••
3A JV Boys
Team Scores:
1. Hutchison 15
Individual Rankings:
1. Josiah Sampson, HUT-21:45.0;
2. Seth Burke, HUT-21:46.3;
3. Robert Peede, HUT-21:55.9;
4. Dillon Congdon, HUT-23:19.1;
5. Andre Charlie, HUT-23:40.3;
6. McKenna Mayer, VDZ-25:01.1;
7. Alexander Greene, HUT-25:39.7;
8. Ronin Hay-Bloemker, HUT-26:42.3;
•••
4A Varsity Girls
Team Scores:
1. West Valley 26
2. North Pole 44
3. Lathrop 60
Individual Rankings:
1. Naomi Bailey, WVL-17:48.6;
2. Riga Grubis, WVL-19:52.0;
3. Madeline Castillo, NPL-19:52.4;
4. Gloria Bailey, WVL-19:55.0;
5. Lia Castillo, NPL-20:18.4;
6. Abigail Haas, LAT-20:34.6;
7. Danika Dawley, NPL-21:01.8;
8. Amy Pilon, LAT-21:05.9;
9. Ariana Duran, WVL-21:27.4;
10. Sage Personett, WVL-21:32.9;
11. Zarah Laker-Morris, WVL-21:47.8;
12. Isabel Baesman, WVL-22:06.9;
13. Rachael Hausman, LAT-22:57.1;
14. Maria Mattox, NPL-23:31.5;
15. Emily Bellant, NPL-23:42.4;
16. Paige Hochhalter, LAT-24:50.4;
17. Jarah Hoop, LAT-24:54.0;
18. Kayli Damota, LAT-25:39.8;
19. Zarah Griner, NPL-27:47.0;
•••
4A Varsity Boys
Team Scores:
1. West Valley 27
2. Lathrop 31
3. North Pole 75
Individual Rankings:
1. Daniel Abramowicz, WVL-16:40.7;
2. Shane Fisher, WVL-16:57.8;
3. Jonathan Ebel, LAT-17:28.4;
4. Benjamin Pilon, LAT-17:30.5;
5. Asher James, LAT-17:34.7;
6. Josh Baurick, WVL-17:36.2;
7. Tucker Sarkisian, LAT-18:18.7;
8. Charlie Schuldt, WVL-18:26.7;
9. Ryan Croan, NPL-18:31.7;
10. Koen House, WVL-18:36.7;
11. Jesse Schnabel, WVL-18:37.8;
12. Jack Snavely, LAT-18:41.2;
13. Harrison Riggs, LAT-18:54.0;
14. Ian Matney, LAT-19:25.4;
15. Trenton McCumby, NPL-19:53.9;
16. Jacob Dawley, NPL-19:54.2;
17. Austin Darby, NPL-20:30.3;
18. Matthew Johnson, NPL-20:34.0;
19. Jackson Bixler, NPL-22:18.9;
20. Hayden McCumby, NPL-23:28.1;
21. Caleb Petersen, WVL-23:39.7;
•••
4A JV Girls
Team Scores:
1. West Valley 15
Individual Rankings:
1. Hannah Delamere, WVL-23:56.7;
2. Catherine Winford, WVL-24:13.5;
3. Kendall Banks, WVL-24:23.5;
4. Ellie Lovely, LAT-24:43.1;
5. Dahlia Sandberg, WVL-24:55.4;
6. Jade Maeng, WVL-24:59.0;
7. Pirada Anderson, WVL-25:26.9;
8. Hannah Wappett, LAT-25:47.8;
9. McKinley Burnett, LAT-26:15.6;
10. Ava Jelinek, WVL-26:35.8;
11. Cedar Stellon O’Donnell, WVL-28:02.0;
12. Maren Buma, LAT-33:03.5;
•••
4A JV Boys
Team Scores:
1. West Valey 21
2. Lathrop 34
Individual Rankings:
1. Eli Merrill, WVL-19:05.8;
2. Ezra West, WVL-19:13.3;
3. Marco Zambrano, LAT-19:53.6;
4. Curtis Beck, WVL-19:54.0;
5. Elias Engman, WVL-20:09.2;
6. Stanley John, LAT-20:12.7;
7. Aiden Bonin, LAT-20:28.9;
8. Nathan Hoop, LAT-20:32.2;
9. Lars Vinlove, WVL-20:35.3;
10. Jensen Zadra, LAT-20:39.2;
11. Jacob Rozell, WVL-20:39.4;
12. Fletcher Burnett, LAT-20:49.1;
13. John Pecic, LAT-20:49.7;
14. Ayden Accola, LAT-20:58.2;
15. Kyle VanHatten, LAT-21:34.5;
16. James Evans, LAT-21:39.4;
17. Max Schaeffer, WVL-21:43.9;
18. Ryland Marvel, LAT-21:57.2;
19. John Haas, LAT-22:14.3;
20. Noah Stout, WVL-22:18.0;
21. Emmanuel Boswick, WVL-22:30.5;
22. Henry Simoneau, LAT-22:49.7;
23. Ethan Cote, NPL-23:17.3;
24. Kyler Kangas, WVL-23:19.5;
25. Jacob Gresham, NPL-23:25.0;
26. Toby Quiros, NPL-23:40.6;
27. Olav Moeller, WVL-23:50.6;
28. Jacob Gumbs, NPL-24:10.7;
29. Christopher Mittelstadt, LAT-24:23.8;
30. James Cook, LAT-24:32.7;
31. Samuel Splain, WVL-26:06.