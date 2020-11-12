West Valley senior soccer player Aubrey Stacy made her commitment to play Division-I soccer for Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff official by signing her national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Stacy was flanked at the signing by her parents, Kathie and Ben, and Eclipse Soccer Club directors Howard Maxwell and David Powers.
Stacy opened the signing by thanking everyone who’s supported her athletic career. “Thank you to my family, my teammates and coaches, everyone who supported me,” Stacy said.
Stacy, who plans to study public health and minor in sociology at NAU, said that head soccer coach Kylie Louw played a big role in her decision to go to college in Flagstaff. “She’s a female head coach and I’ve always kind of wanted to have a female head coach going into collegiate soccer.”
Stacy also said she’s excited to be pursuing her collegiate career in Arizona. “I’m really happy that I’m in Arizona, because Arizona is easily accessible to Alaska, so family can come down super easily.” She added that the support of her local soccer community has been a major boost in helping her reach the next level. “I think everyone’s just always wanted me to go super far and I think now that I’m finally doing it, it’s almost surreal, but I’m really happy.”
Stacy said that her time playing for Eclipse Soccer Club has also played an important role in her development. “Honestly, if I didn’t have Eclipse, I wouldn’t really be playing soccer. I grew up playing for Eclipse and they shaped me into the player that I am.”
Asked what her advice to high school athletes in Alaska looking to play at the collegiate level would be, Stacy said, “Always be sure that you’re putting in maximum work. Go to every single practice, train outside of practice yourself, make a highlight video. Make sure to do all the nitty-gritty stuff. Always just remember that if it’s really what you want, then you actually just have to go chase your own dream.”
“They’re getting a gamer,” Maxwell said of Stacy. “When it’s on the line and you look down the bench, sometimes some people shy away from that and Ms. Stacy is somebody who, you know, the hand goes up and she wants to go in and she wants to make a difference.”
Maxwell added that he’s been impressed with Stacy’s development as a leader over the last two years and her emotional maturity, saying he expects to see her become a leader for her college team as well.
“Her future is definitely bright,” Eclipse technical director David Powers said. “Great technical ability and great physical ability and I know that’s where she’s going to contribute, perhaps right away.”
Stacy said the challenge of pursuing a collegiate career while dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of her senior year in high school has been difficult, but also has helped her gain a fresh appreciation for the game she loves. “I definitely have come to appreciate the game of soccer way more, just because it was taken away in an instant.”
Stacy plans to play for West Valley in the spring and is taking classes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while finishing up her senior year.
