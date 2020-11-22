West Valley High School senior Rachel Cockman signed a national letter of intent Saturday to play basketball at Western Colorado University.
The 18-year-old did it Alaska-style, in an outdoor ceremony in Cantwell, where her parents still maintain the home she grew up in. The family moved to Fairbanks two years ago.
The temperature was 14 degrees and friends and neighbors showed up to congratulate her. About 20 people arrived on foot, by snowmachine and on skis.
This is where Rachel’s dream of playing basketball began, so it was fitting that the official signing for her future happened here.
“I’ve been wanting to play college basketball since I was 13 or 14 years old,” Rachel said. “I have worked very hard. A lot of people helped me along the way.”
She started playing basketball in fifth grade, on a co-ed team at Cantwell School, and she hated it.
“I was so terrible,” she said. “In fifth and sixth grades, I had one basket.”
In seventh grade, she began attending Tri-Valley School in Healy and suddenly basketball was fun. That, she said, was due to her coach Vanessa Jusczak.
“She doesn’t just teach you to play basketball, she teaches you how to want to get better at it,” she said. “And she teaches lessons off the court also.”
Jusczak has fond memories of Rachel on the basketball court.
“In 10 years of coaching middle school basketball, both boys and girls teams, she’s the only athlete I have ever had that has worked as hard outside of practice as she did in,” Jusczak said. “She would ask me for ‘homework’ to do when she got home and an hour after practice ended she would FaceTime me from her garage to show me a new dribble move or her footwork, and asked me if it was a carry or if she was doing it right.”
Jusczak helped hone not only her physical skills, but her mental skills as well.
“Teaching mental resiliency is the hardest part of a coach’s job,” Jusczak said. “The growth she made in her mental game from sixth to eighth grade is something that probably no one noticed but me.
“But the ability to ‘let it go’ and use mistakes as a tool for growth, that is greatly undervalued - and she’s got that in spades.”
Rachel announced back in middle school that she intended to play basketball in college and she never wavered from that goal.
Two years ago, her family moved to Fairbanks and she started her junior year at West Valley High School. She attended for about three-fourths of the school year before in-person classes were closed due to COVID-19. She continues distance learning there.
She also continued working on her basketball skills. Rachel played on a number of comp teams, most recently the Alaska Stars Elite.
Her goal now is to continue improving her game so that after college, she can play professional basketball overseas.
She knows she can’t do basketball forever, so she has a plan for that too. She intends to study sociology or psychology and become a social worker, counselor or therapist.
“I’m really big into mental health and body positive thinking, being comfortable with yourself and your self-image,” she said.
The 6-foot-1 basketball player remembered the painful days of middle school when she was taller than all the girls and boys.
Although her home is now in Fairbanks, she maintains strong connections to her hometown. The close knit community of neighbors is her family, she said.
Now she is focused on the next big adventure.
Western Colorado University is a Division 2 school and Rachel chose it from among 18 college offers, after visiting her top five choices. She said she clicked immediately with team members in Gunnison, Colorado and looks forward to the program pushing her skills to the next level.
“My life revolves around ball and that’s the way I like it,” she said.
She had special thanks for her parents, Joanna and Al Cockman, and Andy Lee, head coach at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, who has helped her take steps toward her college basketball playing goal since eighth grade.
When the signing ceremony concluded, she bid farewell to everyone, and did what she always does in Cantwell. She hooked up the family dogs to go mushing.
