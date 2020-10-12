Naomi Bailey, a senior at West Valley High School, won the Division I girls Alaska Schools Activities Association state cross country running championship on Saturday at in Anchorage. Fellow Wolfpack runner Daniel Abramowicz placed third in the boys division.
Bailey posted a time of 17 minutes, 56 seconds on the 5-kilometer trail at Kincaid Park in Anchorage. It’s Bailey’s third trip to state, where she came in 11th as a sophomore and third last year.
Abramowicz was the top Interior boy, finishing third in 16.01. He was 10th in 2019. Alexander Maurer of Service High School won in 15:24.
Only a handful of Interior runners attended the state championships this year, as the number of participants was reduced to the top six in an effort to limit travel between communities and reduce the spread of COVID-19. No team titles were awarded.
Other Interior runners included West Valley’s Shane Fisher, who finished 11th and Josh Baurick in 18th place; Benjamin Pilon of Lathrop in 22th and fellow Malemutes Asher James in 30th and Matthew Ebel in 33rd.
In the girls division, Gloria Bailey of West Valley finished 9th in 19:20; Madeline Castillo of North Pole was 11th and fellow Patriot Lia Castillo was 26th; 27. Riga Grubis of West Valley placed 27th; and Danika Dawley of North Pole finished at 31.
In Division II, Billy Bast and Stephen Felix, both from Monroe Catholic were the top two Interior boys, in 21st and 22nd place, respectively. In the girls division, three runners from Monroe Catholic placed in the top 10. Katie Bast was 5th, Jeannie Cook was 7th and Lauren White finished in eighth place.
Division 1 Boys
1. Alexander Maurer, Service 15:24; 2. Michael Earnhart, Chugiak 15:51; 3. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley 16:01; 4. Tim Degener, Juneau-Douglas 16:12; 5. Jacob Lestina, Chugiak 16:33; 6. Aaron Power, Service 16:37; 7. Jared Gardiner, Dimond 16:43; 8. Forrest Rodgers, West Anchorage 16:49; 9. Tayson McKenzie, Dimond 16:50; 10. Zac Cheyette, Colony 16:51; 11. Shane Fisher, West Valley 16:51; 12. Brady Burrough, South Anchorage 16:58; 13. Tobias Buchanan, Colony 16:58; 14. Finn Morley, Juneau-Douglas 16:59; 15. Michael Connelly, Chugiak 17:01; 16. Ethan Howe, East Anchorage 17:03; 17. Landon Hayes, Wasilla 17:05; 18. Josh Baurick, West Valley 17:07; 19. Fisher Adams, Palmer 17:07; 20. Garrettt Streit, Colony 17:08; 21. Joel Power, Service 17:09; 22. Benjamin Pilon, Lathrop 17:18; 23. Bryson Powell, South Anchorage 17:23; 24. Mike Reem, Palmer 17:24; 25. Quinn Smith, West Anchorage 17:25; 26. Nicholas Prosser, Dimond 17:28; 27. Eli Crupi, Juneau-Douglas 17:28; 28. Owen Young, South Anchorage 17:39; 29. Aubrey Hekkers, Juneau-Douglas 17:41; 30. Asher James, Lathrop 17:43; 31. Brennon Lackey, Wasilla 17:49; 32. Paul Hlasny, Service 17:49; 33. Jonathan Ebel, Lathrop 17:52 34. Nathaniel Johnson, Soldotna 17:52; 35. Tobin Miller, Palmer 17:52; 36. Samuel Holst, Juneau-Douglas 17:56; 37. Matthew Johns, Thunder Mt 17:58 ;38. Will Robinson, Juneau-Douglas 18:05; 39. Maleda Denbrock, Soldotna 18:28.
Division 1 Girls
1. Naomi Bailey, West Valley 17:56; 2. Ava Earl, South Anchorage 18:32; 3. Delainey Zock, Dimond 18:54; 4. Tatum Witter, Service 19:07; 5. Emily Erickson, Dimond 19:13 6. Nowelle Spencer, Service 19:17; 7. Robyn Miller, South Anchorage 19:19; 8. Kiah Dihle, Thunder Mt 19:19; 9. Gloria Bailey, West Valley 19:20; 10. Meredith Schwartz, Service 19:23; 11. Madeline Castillo, North Pole 19:36; 12. Skyler Belmear, Chugiak 19:38; 13. Emily Moore, Chugiak 19:46; 14. Addison Capozzi, Chugiak 19:46; 15. Sophie Wright, Palmer 19:46; 16. Skylar Tuckwood, Juneau-Douglas 19:46; 17. Anika Schwartz, Juneau-Douglas 19:49; 18. Iris White, Juneau-Douglas 19:52; 19. Campbell Peterson, Chugiak 20:00; 20. Payton Smith, West Anchorage 20:04; 21. Rayna Tuckwood, Juneau-Douglas 20:08; 22. Elliana Zock, South Anchorage 20:08; 23. Lucy Young, South Anchorage 20:20; 24. McKenna McNutt, Juneau-Douglas 20:23; 25. Natalie Hood, West Anchorage 20:34; 26. Lia Castillo, North Pole 20:36; 27. Riga Grubis, West Valley 20:53; 28. Jordan Strausbaugh, Soldotna 20:55; 29. Madeline Ortiz, Palmer 21:21; 30. Erika Arthur, Soldotna 21:26; 31. Danika Dawley, North Pole 21:42; 32. Shea Alaniva, Colony 21:46; 33. Lydia Bushey, Colony 21:48; 34. Jordan Ruffner, Soldotna 21:51; 35. Lucy Shea, Colony 22:15; 36. Katie Delker, Soldotna 22:16.
Division II boys
1. Tristian Merchant, Anchorage Christian 14:51; 2. David Sliwinski, Grace Christian 16:33; 3. Ty Elliott, Grace Christian 16:40; 4. Ben Thatcher, Grace Christian 16:44; 5. Cole Fritzel, Grace Christian 16:46; 6. Max Pfeiffenberger, Seward 16:51; 7. Tobin Hobbs, Nome-Beltz 16:51; 8. Maison Dunham, Kenai Central 16:54; 9. Aiden Zingone, Grace Christian 17:18; 10. Preston Wethington, Grace Christian 17:19; 11. Gregory Fallon, Kenai Central 17:25; 12. Silas Demmert, Sitka 17:43; 13. Preston Merchant, Anchorage Christian 17:44; 14. Joe Hamilton, Kenai Central 17:54; 15. Kobi Weiland, Sitka 17:56; 16. Lance Seneff, Homer 18:05; 17. Jack Laker, Kenai Central 18:06; 18. Seamus McDonough, Homer 18:39; 19. Son Erikson, Nome-Beltz 18:41 20. Levi DeBoard, Seward 18:45; 21. Billy Bast, Monroe Catholic 18:49; 22. Stephen Felix, Monroe Catholic 19:10; 23. Annon Weiland, Sitka 19:12; 24. Cormac Kesey, Hutchison 19:31; 25. Bruce Otey, Monroe Catholic 19:48; 26. Phillip Wa Jones, Hutchison 19:56; 27. William Benes, Valdez 20:23; 28. Jason Buffington, Hutchison 20:27; 29. Sebiyam Werdin-Kennicott, Hutchison 20:51; 30. Seth Waln, Hutchison 20:51.
Division II girls
1. Jayna Boonstra, Kenai Central 19:38; 2. Megan Nelson, Grace Christian 19:46; 3. Debbie Brower, Anchorage Christian 19:51; 4. Mya Campbell, Redington 20:07; 5. Katie Bast, Monroe Catholic 20:11; 6. Annan Prussian, Sitka 20:28; 7. Jeannie Cook, Monroe Catholic 20:42; 8. Lauren White, Monroe Catholic 20:49; 9. Sophia Coverdell, Grace Christian 21:29 ;10. Hailey Ingalls, Seward 21:33; 11. Elise Metzger, Grace Christian 21:39; 12. Brennyn Edwards, Grace Christian 21:40; 13. Emilee Wilson, Kenai Central 21:42; 14. Maranatha Brueckner, Seward 21:42; 15. Lena Jagielski, Seward 21:44; 16. Reagan Lash, Grace Christian 22:13; 17. Eryn Field, Homer 22:27; 18. Miranda Wilkerson, Monroe Catholic 22:29; 19. Natalie Clemente, Hutchison 22:33; 20. Frida Renner, Homer 22:38; 21. Tawny Smith, Sitka 22:44; 22. Genevieve Trevithick, Grace Christian 22:45; 23. Claire Fry, Nome-Beltz 23:04; 24. Lindsey Bartaloba, Sitka 23:55; 25. Nadia Chernich, Monroe Catholic 24:07; 26. Elena Badajos, Homer 25:05; 27. Anika Palomer, Valdez 25:11; 28. Natalie Tobuk, Nome-Beltz 25:15; 29. Myah Winningham, Hutchison 27:13; 30. Reagan Boucher, Ben Eielson 31:45.