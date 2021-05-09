Two days after a back and forth offensive battle, the West Valley Lady Wolfpack found themselves on the wrong side of a defensive struggle Saturday morning.
Opposing Colony scored a goal in the 26th minute and West Valley couldn’t answer back. The result was a 1-0 loss for the Lady Wolfpack just two days after a 6-4 victory over Wasilla. Both games were at FYSA.
The Lady Wolfpack had a greater sense of urgency in the second half and got more opportunities in front of the Colony net, but they couldn’t convert opportunities into points. After Aubrey Stacey picked up a hat trick against the Lady Warriors on Thursday evening, no one on West Valley could get a notch in the scoring column.
“(The message to the girls is) you have to be ready to play for the entire ninety minutes,” said head coach David Powers. “You can’t just show up and play one half. The other team brought a lot more energy and a better attitude and it showed. That’s why we lost so next time we have to have a better attitude and better energy.”
West Valley’s next game will come on Tuesday against Lathrop at 7:30 p.m.. The two teams will remain in Fairbanks as they play at FYSA.
