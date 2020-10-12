West Valley’s mixed double duo of Cole Neal and Klara Kondrak finished runner-up at the state tennis tournament in Anchorage on Saturday. They lost in the championship to Jack Coulter and Antonia Yu from West Anchorage.
Luke Millam from Lathrop finished second and Helen Wharton third in the boys and girls singles events. Hannah Knott and Tifani Hollcraft of Lathrop place third in girls doubles and Owen Averett and Gage Hale fourth in the boys doubles competition.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.