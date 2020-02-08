The Region VI Cross-Country Ski Championships began Friday at the Birch Hill Recreation Area with West Valley earning the top eight spots in the boys mass start classic 10 kilometer race and the top two spots in the girls mass start classic 7.5 k race.
Eric DiFolco finished first in the boys race with a time of 30 minutes, 2.5 seconds. He was followed by teammates Josh Baurick (30:34.3) and Luke Buth (31:17.7).
Kendall Kramer won the girls competition with a time of 24:22.1. Maggie Druckenmiller (26:31.1) finished second overall and for the Wolfpack and Abigail Haas of Lathrop finished 7.1 seconds behind Druckenmiller.
The regional championships continue today at Birch Hill. The girls will race a 4 x 3 k freestyle relay starting at 11 a.m. The boys will race a 4 x 5k relay at 12:15 p.m.
This weekend’s races are a tune up for the state meet, which will take place Feb. 20-22 at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
