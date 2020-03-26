Four players each from the West Valley Wolfpack boys team and Lathrop Malemutes girls team were voted to the All-Mid Alaska Conference Basketball Team, which was announced Wednesday.
The Wolfpack boys and the Malemutes girls each placed first in the conference’s regular-season standings.
Both teams were set to be the respective top seeds at the MAC Tournament. The tournament was scheduled for March 13 and 14 at North Pole High School but it was postponed and later cancelled by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The Alaska School Activities Association later cancelled the ASAA March Madness/First National Bank Alaska Basketball State Championships, which is comprised of the Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state tournaments..
The boys and girls champions from the MAC tournament would have advanced to this year’s 4A state tournament, which was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The West Valley honorees on the boys all-conference team were Demarcus Davis, Terrell Peter, Dylan Erhart and Cortarius Mingo.
Lathrop, which placed second in the regular-season conference standings, was represented on the All-MAC team by Jhon Rones, Ben Kraska and Tyriq Luke.
Kaden Bostwick represented the third-place North Pole Patriots on the all-conference team.
The Lathrop girls’ all-conference honorees were TT Tagovailoa, Lianna Tuck, Ella Roberts and Tristian Martin.
Second-place West Valley’s all-conference selections were Hadley Blasey, Sheridan Blasey and Kira Szmyd.
North Pole, which placed third in the conference’s regular season, was represented by Alicia Guzman.
