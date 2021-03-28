The East Anchorage boys basketball team hasn’t lost a game all season. Early on and even late in the game, the West Valley Wolfpack looked as though they were about to change that statistic and punch their ticket to the 4A State Championship Game. A late defensive lapse, a late coaching mistake, and a clock that simply ran out of time, however, all kept the Wolfpack from pulling off the upset.
After taking a two point lead with 1:26 remaining, the West Valley defense surrendered two late baskets to lose the lead, a West Valley 3-pointer went in after the Wolfpack called a time out, and a basket to pull the Wolfpack within one point came just a little too late for West Valley to make another. It all led to West Valley dropping a 42-41 heartbreaking semifinal loss to East Anchorage in the 4A semis on Friday evening. The loss sent West Valley back home to Fairbanks without a championship.
Early on, it looked as if West Valley might run away with things. The Wolfpack got out to an 8-3 lead with a balanced effort on offense. East Anchorage is undefeated for a reason, however, as they chipped away at the lead resulting in West Valley going up 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Koltin Thompson and Tyriq Luke helped West Valley go up 17-10 early int he second before a 3-pointer by EAS made it 17-13. Thompson responded with a layup and Stewart Erhart’s jumper right after made it 21-13 West Valley. East Anchorage closed the first half with two free throws and a layup to make it a 21-17 game at the midway point.
In the second half, East Anchorage turned up the heat. EAS opened with a 10-1 run in the third quarter and just like that, the Thunderbirds were up 27-22. A day after his dominant quarterfinal performance, Erhart came up big again, though, as he nailed consecutive baskets to pull West Valley back within one point, 27-26. Judah Ward picked up a steal to prevent EAS from scoring again in the quarter, but the Wolfpack couldn’t convert the turnover into points as the quarter ended with West Valley trailing by one.
While the game was a heartbreaking loss for West Valley, there’s no denying that the fourth quarter was what good basketball is all about. Ward turned in a Superman-like performance as he hit a jumper and two free throws to put West Valley up 30-27 early. East Anchorage responded with a 9-0 run to go up 36-30 and it looked like the Wolfpack might go out with a whimper. Then, an EAS gaffe helped get West Valley back in position.
Erhart was fouled with the Wolfpack in the bonus and EAS was whistled for a technical foul after the play was over. As such, Erhart went to the foul line to shoot four free throws and made three of them to pull West Valley back within three points. Erhart looked like he’d be the hero again after he hit a 3-pointer with 2:17 remaining to tie the game at 36-36. After a Thunderbird turnover, Cortarius Mingo was fouled with 1:26 remaining and made both of his foul shots to put West Valley up 38-36 and give the Wolfpack life.
However, that’s when East Anchorage started breaking hearts. Hasaan Herrington of the Thunderbirds managed to sink a layup just 13 seconds after Mingo’s free throws to tie the game. Then, with 48 seconds left, he hit another layup to put EAS back up 40-38. Then, West Valley seemed like they would be the ones doing the heartbreaking as Erhart got the ball out in the right corner, launched up a 3-pointer and swoosh, the ball was in. That would’ve given the Wolfpack a one-point lead with 30 seconds remaining...but it didn’t count. West Valley made a gaffe of their own as head coach Colton Growden called for a timeout just as Erhart got the ball before he took the shot. Growden appeared to grimace on the sideline after seeing the shot go in but not count. When West Valley came out of the time out, the Wolfpack proceeded to turn the ball over and they were forced to foul.
Herrington went to the line and made both free throws to give EAS a 42-38 lead with just 15 seconds left. Mingo was able to briefly return hope to the West Valley faithful when he drained a 3-pointer with just 3.6 seconds left on the clock to make it 42-41 EAS. However, by the time West Valley fouled East Anchorage the clock read 1.9 seconds. Herrington went to the free throw line and missed the shot, but the clock ran out on the rebound and on West Valley’s season.
Erhart led the Wolfpack with 15 points, Ward and Mingo each put up eight, and Luke and Thompson each contributed five for West Valley.
