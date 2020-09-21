The West Valley High School boys cross-country varsity and junior varsity teams each finished first in team standings Saturday at the North Pole High School Invitational at Chena Lake Recreation Area.
Runners from Lathrop, Hutchison and Monroe Catholic high schools and host North Pole also participated.
Here are the complete team standings and individual runner times.
In team scoring, the lowest score wins. In cross-country races, a team’s score is calcuLathroped by adding up the finish places — not times — of the first five runners of that team. The finish places of that team’s sixth and seventh runners to finsh can affect the other team’s score if they finish ahead of that other team’s fifth-place finisher. Only the top seven runners of each team are involved in scoring.
Junior varsity girls
No team rankings since only one team had seven runners
Individual rankings
1. Dahlia Sandberg, West Valley: 24:42
2. Pirada Anderson, West Valley: 25:19
3. Spring Smith-Hughes, West Valley: 26:10
4. Ellie Lovely, Lathrop: 26:10
5. Jade Maeng, West Valley: 26:22
6. Ava Jelinek, West Valley: 27:40
7. Cedar Stellon O’Donnell, West Valley: 30:33
8. Maren Buma, Lathrop: 33:50
9. Lilyanne Jelinek, West Valley-40:04
Junior varsity boys
Team rankings
1. West Valley 23
2. Lathrop 32
Individual rankings
1. Jesse Schnabel, West Valley: 19:33
2. Curtis Beck, West Valley: 19:42
3. Elias Engman, West Valley: 19:46
4. Stanley John, Lathrop: 20:12
5. Marco Zambrano, Lathrop: 20:14
6. Jonathan Brough, Lathrop: 20:57
7. Levi Aitken, West Valley: 21:05
8. Aiden Bonin, Lathrop: 21:11
9. Jensen Zadra, Lathrop: 21:15
10. Jack Babcock, West Valley: 21:26
11. Jacob Rozell, West Valley: 21:38
12. John Pecic, Lathrop: 21:45
13. Ryland Marvel, Lathrop: 21:51
14. James Evans, Lathrop: 21:55
15. Hayden McCumby, North Pole: 22:01
16. Kyle VanHatten, Lathrop: 22:21
17. John Haas, Lathrop: 22:30
18. Seth Burke, Hutchison: 23:04
19. Ayden Accola, Lathrop: 23:14
20. Olav Moeller, West Valley: 23:20
21. Noah Stout, West Valley: 23:21
22. Robert Peede, Hutchison: 23:42
23. Toby Quiros, North Pole: 24:15
24. Ethan Cote, North Pole: 24:58
25. Jacob Gumbs, North Pole: 25:06
26. James Cook, Lathrop: 25:07
27. Alexander Greene, Hutchison: 25:15
28. Christopher Mittelstadt, Lathrop: 25:28
29. Emanuel Bostwick, West Valley: 27:18
30. James Shawcroft, Lathrop: 33:04
Varsity girls
Team rankings
1. North Pole 45
2. West Valley 53
3. Monroe Catholic 53 (tie-breaker)
4. Lathrop 65
Individual rankings
1. Abigail Haas, Lathrop: 20:39
2. Madeline Castillo, North Pole: 20:46
3. Lia Castillo, North Pole: 20:52
4. Amy Pilon, Lathrop: 21:03
5. Katie Bast, Monroe: 21:25
6. Jeannie Cook, Monroe: 21:45
7. Lauren White, Monroe: 21:50
8. Sage Personett, West Valley: 22:05
9. Zarah Laker-Morris, West Valley: 22:18
10. Isabel Baesman, West Valley: 22:25
11. Danika Dawley, North Pole: 22:43
12. Ariana Duran, West Valley: 22:45
13. Maria Mattox, North Pole: 23:36
14. Natalie Clemente, Hutchison: 23:43
15. Hannah Delamere, West Valley: 23:49
16. Catherine Winford, West Valley: 23:53
17. Emily Bellant, North Pole: 23:58
18. Miranda Wilkerson, Monroe: 24:00
19. Nadia Chernich, Monroe: 24:27
20. Kayli Damota, Lathrop: 24:27
21. Thea Millam, Lathrop: 25:18
22. Paige Hochhalter, Lathrop: 25:22
23. Myah Winningham, Hutchison: 28:03
24. Zarah Griner, North Pole: 28:12
Varsity boys
Team rankings
1. West Valley 20
2. Lathrop 36
3. North Pole 84
4. Hutchison 116
5. Monroe Catholic 126
Individual rankings
1. Daniel Abramowicz, West Valley: 16:59
2. Shane Fisher, West Valley: 17:15
3. Josh Baurick, West Valley: 17:44
4. Benjamin Pilon, Lathrop: 17:53
5. Jonathan Ebel, Lathrop: 18:03
6. Caleb Petersen, West Valley: 18:05
7. Asher James, Lathrop: 18:09
8. Cirdan Vonnahme, West Valley: 18:15
9. Tucker Sarkisian, Lathrop: 18:31
10. Ryan Croan, North Pole: 18:37
11. Harrison Riggs, Lathrop: 18:49
12. Jack Snavely, Lathrop: 18:51
13. Koen House, West Valley: 19:05
14. Jacob Dawley, North Pole: 19:08
15. Charlie Schuldt, West Valley: 19:23
16. Trenton McCumby, North Pole: 19:35
17. Matthew Johnson, North Pole: 19:40
18. Cormac Kesey, Hutchison: 19:48
19. Ian Matney, Lathrop: 20:01
20. Bruce Otey, Monroe: 20:02
21. Billy Bast, Monroe: 20:10
22. Stephan Felix, Monroe: 20:11
23. Evan Moss, Hutchison: 20:14
24. Phillip (Waker) Jones, Hutchison: 20:46
25. Sebiyam Werdin-Kennicott, Hutchison: 20:50
26. Jason Buffington, Hutchison: 21:14
27. Austin Darby, North Pole: 21:23
28. Jackson Bixler, North Pole: 22:04
29. Andre Charlie, Hutchison: 22:11
30. Seth Waln, Hutchison: 22:58
31. John Bauer, Monroe: 23:17
32. Nelson Hays, Monroe: 23:53
33. Jacob Gresham, North Pole: 24:01
Results provided by John Estle, SportAlaska Timing Services