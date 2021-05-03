A week after the first mini-meet of the season, all track and field events were back in full swing at North Pole High School this past Saturday. After Lathrop was unable to host due to field issues, the Patriots welcomed schools from all around the area to compete in the first full-on meet of the year.
West Valley was the big winner on the weekend as the girls team dominated with a first place finish and a score of 230.50. Lathrop’s girls team was second with 93.5 followed by North Pole with 68. Monroe Catholic (53), Hutchison (39), Tri-Valley (29), Ben Eielson (23) and Delta Junction (6) rounded out the rest.
The Wolfpack dominated the boys competition too, taking first place with a score of 208. Lathrop finished in second at 118 while North Pole was just behind the Malemutes with 112 in third place. Monroe (49), Eielson (48), Hutchison (29), Tri-Valley (11), and Valdez (6) rounded out the rest.
The Unified Team 100 Meter Dash featured a two girl race between Kiana Elkins of Delta Junction and Emma Smith of North Pole with Elkins coming out on top. Elkins wrapped with a time of 16.58 while Smith finished in 25.23.
Olivia Manley of West Valley took home first place in the Girls 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.31. For the Girls 200 Meter Dash, it was Manley again finishing in first with a time of 27.80.
It wasn’t all West Valley, though, as Lia Castillo of North Pole took home first place in the 400 Meter run (1:04.76) and the 800 Meter Run (2:26.18).
Lathrop got a first place finisher in the 1600 Meter Run with Abigail Haas taking first with a time of 5:31.62. Madeline Castillo took first in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 12:21.20.
Monroe Catholic got a first place finisher in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles as Erin Hendricks finished with a time of 19.30. Tri-Valley’s McKinle Eddington took first in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 52.51.
In the Girls 4X100 Meter Relay, the West Valley team of Kathryn Davis, Jasmine Loree, Jade Maeng, Olivia Manley, Samantha Manley, and Hazel Langley took first place with a time of 57.48. Davis, Samantha Manley, and Maeng were joined by Ariana Duran, Kendall Banks, and Ava Jelinex to win the 4X200 Meter Relay with a time of 2:01.76. In the 4X400 relay, Riga Grubis, Sage Peraonctt, Pirada Anderson, Zarah Laker-Morris, Isabel Baesman, and Spring Smith-Hughes gave West Valley another 1st place finish with a time of 4:34.81. Smith-Hughes, Anderson, and Baesman combines with Hjelle Personius, Cedar Stellion O’Donnell, and Catherine Winford to take the 4X800 Meter Relay with a time of 12:03.83.
Then came the girls field events. Hadley Blasey took first in the girls High Jump with a finish of 5-02. In the girls Long Jump, Teslin Brannan gave Ben Eielson their first, first-place finish of the day with a final of 12-11.5. West Valley took another first place finish with Jasmine Loree’s first place finish in the Triple Jump with a final of 26-06.
Blasey picked up yet another first place finish in the girls Shot Put with a distance of 35-06.5 before taking first in the Discus Throw with a distance of 106. That wrapped up the girls events.
For the boys, Lathrop’s Peyton George took home first in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.88. In the 200 Meter Dash, Camren Hyson of North Pole earned first with a finish time of 23.85.
In the 400 Meter Run, Daniel Abramowicz of West Valley took home first place with a time of 54.32. Shane Fischer of West Valley finished the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:04.27 to take first place. Fischer also took home first in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:32.55. Abramowicz took first in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:40.04.
In the 110 Meter Hurdles, Monroe Catholic’s Garren Nicholson claimed first place with a time of 17.37. Nicholson also took home first in the 300 Meter Hurdles at 44.14.
Lathrop took the first place spot in the 4X100 Meter Relay as the team of Eddie Coleman, Aijon Augustine, Haylen Thomas, and Peyton George wrapped at 47.15. In the 4X200 Meter Relay, West Vally took first place with a time of 1:40.84 thanks to the efforts of Kuylar Balleck, Ramy Yates, Dan Glass, Euan Uliassi, and Ben Foshee. North Pole claimed first in the 4X400 Meter Relay with a time of 3:46.97 and a team of Trenton McCumby, Riley Fisher, Matthew Johnson, and Ryan Croan. West Valley got the first place prize in the 4X800 Meter Relay with a time of 9:46.65 on the efforts of Abramowicz, Curtis Beck, Jacob Rozell, and Koen House.
Then came the field events. Owen Averett of Lathrop and Brandon Polesky of Ben Eielson shared first place with each posting a height of 5-04. Kuylar Balleck of West Valley took boys long jump with a final of 17-03. In the Triple Jump, Hutchison got their first, first place finisher of the day as Logan Heim came in with a final of 37-08.5.
David Edwards of West Valley took home first place in the boys Shot Put with a final of 37-06.75. Rounding out the boys events was the Discus Throw where Asher Terch of North Pole took home first place with a final of 113-01.5.
Full results available at www.athletic.net.
