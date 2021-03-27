It may not have always been pretty, but a strong fourth quarter performance and a great game from Stewart Erhart has advanced the West Valley Wolfpack to the 4A State Basketball Tournament Semifinals.
Erhart came up big at multiple key moments, ended the game with 18 points and four steals, and helped West Valley to a solid fourth quarter effort to earn a 42-32 victory over Wasilla in the 4A quarterfinals and move West Valley one win away from a state title appearance. West Valley is now scheduled to play East Anchorage on Friday at 6 p.m. at Palmer High School.
To say things got off to a slow start would be an understatement. The Wolfpack fell behind 6-0 before Erhart hit a 3-pointer and a free throw and that was all the scoring there would be in the opening quarter of play. Wasilla led 6-4 at the end of one.
West Valley opened the second quarter with five unanswered points and a layup by Judah Ward gave them an 11-8 advantage early in the second. The two teams traded a few more baskets with West Valley hitting one in the last minute before halftime to tie the game up at 15-15 at the midway point.
Offense remained hard to come by in the third quarter as both teams struggled to score points. However, Ward’s layup late in the period edged West Valley in front 27-25.
The fourth quarter saw the Wolfpack begin to wake up. A putback by Ward and two early 3-pointers by Erhart helped West Valley move to a 37-29 advantage. A Wasilla 3-pointer with 59 seconds left cut the deficit to five and a missed free throw by West Valley looked to give Wasilla life. However, Erhart came up big with a steal with 25 seconds remaining and went to the foul line. He missed the first but made the second to stretch the lead to six and made two more free throws later to make it an eight point advantage. A late layup by Ward gave the game it’s 10 point swing.
In addition to Erhart’s big game, Ward had a standout performance as well with 14 points and seven rebounds. Cortarius Mingo (five), Ben Foshee (three), and Tyriq Luke (two) scored the remaining points for West Valley.
