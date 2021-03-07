As the age-old tale of David and Goliath has always taught us, size isn’t everything. Unfortunately for the Hutchison Lady Hawks, that lesson held true Friday evening.
Despite a noticeable size advantage for Hutchison, the Lady Hawks couldn’t slow down the hot shooting of the Valdez Lady Bucs as Valdez came away with a 50-19 road victory. Win-loss records were not available for either team.
The inside duo of Leigha Rosenthal and Keeley Silas did produce strong rebounding numbers for Hutchison as Rosenthal hauled in 10 boards and Silas collected eight.
Offensively, however, the Lady Hawks scoring was limited as Rosenthal scored 14 points but the rest of the team could only manage five. Silas and Grace Ewan each scored two while Natasha Grant scored one on a free throw.
“We still haven’t executed the way we want to,” said Hutchison head coach Bobby Carter. “We’ve got a couple of things we’re trying to get the girls to execute. We were a lot larger and taller than they were and we didn’t go to our strengths. We didn’t feed the big girls, who were supposed to turn around and lay it up. Really, there was no answer from Valdez for that play because they were so much shorter than us. We just didn’t execute which was the problem.”
As Carter said, there was no answer when Rosenthal would go inside for turn around layups. However, there was no answer from the Hutchison defense when Valdez would go to the outside shooting game either.
Reese King was hot from beyond the arc all night and ultimately led the Lady Buccaneers with 15 points to go with four boards and four steals. Rylie King made three 3-pointers herself en route to an 11 point night.
Ambrosia Woodgate turned in a strong performance as well for Valdez with 10 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Carsyn Hinkle contributed eight rebounds to go with two points and a steal for the Lady Bucs as well.
Valdez jumped out to an 8-0 lead in part because of 3-pointers by the King sisters. Rosenthal got Hutchison on the board with a putback shot after that, but Valdez still took a 15-4 advantage after one quarter of play.
The Lady Hawks gave Valdez a fight in the second quarter. After giving up five points to start, Rosenthal and company outscored the Lady Bucs 8-4 the rest of the way and trailed just 24-12 heading into halftime.
Unfortunately for the Lady Hawks, it was all Valdez after that. After beginning the third quarter on a 6-0 run, the Lady Bucs ended up outscoring Hutchison 16-4 in the quarter and held a 40-16 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Hawks continued to battle, scoring the first 3 points of the final quarter to make it 40-19, but it wasn’t enough as Reese King and Woodgate alternated scoring baskets the rest of the way and Valdez collected the win.
