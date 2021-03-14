It may not have been the Aurora Conference Championship that the Valdez Lady Buccaneers are used to winning, but Saturday afternoon’s second place game win over Hutchison gets them to the 3A state playoffs, they’ll happily take it.
Junior Kylie Gilbert led the Lady Bucs with 17 points and Valdez defeated the Lady Hawks for the second time in three days and third time in a week by a final score of 56-36. Valdez is now heading to the 3A tournament as the second place winner of the Aurora Conference tournament while Hutchison is heading home.
According to the ASAA website’s data, which goes back to 2015, Valdez had won the Aurora Conference Championship every year from 2015-2019. There was no tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19, but the 2021 tournament crown went to Monroe Catholic after the Lady Rams defeated Valdez on Friday night.
It’s not the route the Lady Bucs are used to taking, but anything can happen now that Valdez is officially in the tournament.
As for the game against Hutchison, the Lady Buccaneers didn’t have to sweat too much. Valdez jumped out to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter as Gilbert drained three 3-pointers to get things started.
Hutchison was able to take advantage of their favorable size in the second quarter as Leigha Rosenthal was able to get two baskets early and cut the deficit to 20-12, Valdez closed the quarter on a 9-0 run thanks to key baskets from Gilbert, Carsyn Hinkle, and Ambrosia Woodgate.
The Lady Bucs led 29-12 heading into the locker room.
The second half got off to a strange start as Hutchison was called for a technical foul for having six players on the court playing at the same time. Reese King attempted and made both of the ensuing free throws.
That was fitting for how the rest of the quarter went for Hutchison as they failed to score a single point the rest of the way.
Valdez meanwhile put up another 15 with a balanced scoring effort from Lily Brown and Alyvia Askren. The Lady Bucs led 44-12 entering the final quarter of play.
Hutchison, to their credit, did continue to fight, starting the fourth quarter off on a 7-0 run. The damage had already been done by then, however, as Valdez took the win and the playoff spot.
In addition to Gilbert’s 15 points, Hinkle finished with eight. Rosenthal led Hutchison with 11 points.
