Midway through the third quarter of Saturday afternoon’s Aurora Conference Tournament second place boys game, it looked as though an upset was brewing.
The Delta Huskies, who were playing in their fifth game in three days including one Saturday morning, were up 11 points on the Valdez Buccaneers, who were playing just their third game in the same time span. It was at that time that Valdez’s Bryce Tucker decided his team had been trailing long enough.
Tucker scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second half, Valdez closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run, and the Bucs went from down double digits to a 61-46 win over the Huskies. As a result, Valdez is heading to the 3A State Tournament while Delta’s season has come to an end.
It took an epic comeback for the Buccaneers to get there. Though Valdez led 18-13 after one quarter of play, the Huskies got scorching hot in the second. After the two teams traded baskets to start, Delta went on a 12-1 run to go up 29-22, and looked commanding in doing so. Payton Gage and Tucker scored two quick baskets to trim the deficit to three before Steven Fresdericks hit a 3-pointer with just 4.2 seconds until halftime. Impressively, Tucker managed to get the ball on the other end of the court and hit a trey of his own and connected on a free throw rewarded after a technical foul on Delta. As such, the Huskies led just 32-30 at the break.
Delta regained the momentum in the second half, going on an 11-2 run to start things up, take a 43-32 lead, and hold Tucker scoreless in the second half up to that point. Things didn’t stay that way for long, though.
That was when Valdez went on their 11-2 quarter closing run beginning with Gage’s free throw. Tucker’s hook shot with 17 seconds left trimmed the deficit to two as Delta clung to a 45-43 lead.
In the fourth quarter, it was all Buccaneers. Tucker scored nine points in the final quarter, the Bucs scored 16 as a team, and Delta was limited to just three points of their own as Valdez took the win.
“Kill or be killed,” Tucker said of his mindset when Valdez was facing the 11-point deficit. “We wanted our seed in state so we knew we had to do whatever it took to take it. No one was stepping up so someone had to do it, right?”
Tucker’s 25 points were a game high and Gage added 16 for the Buccaneers. Austin Durham and Ben Bialik led the Huskies with 20 and 12 points respectively.
