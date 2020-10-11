First the Homer Mariners, now the Eagle River Wolves. Both football teams have been forced into quarantine because of the COVID-19 virus.
For Homer, the good news is they earned a bye next weekend in the first round of the ASAA Division III playoffs. They are scheduled to end their quarantine on Oct. 18. The ASAA is hoping that Homer can play the winner of Saturday’s Redington versus Valdez game in the semifinals on Oct. 19.
It’s a much different story for Eagle River. Students from at least five sports and activities attended a party last weekend and the football team has been placed in a 14-day quarantine. That quarantine effectively shuts down the Wolves football program. Their semifinal game with the Soldotna Stars was canceled, which ends their season.
The quarantine also means that Eagle River students were pulled out of this weekend’s state tennis and cross-country running tournaments.
And with that, it’s being reported via KSRM radio that Soldotna will automatically advance to the Division II championship game and will play either Palmer or West Valley on Oct. 24.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.