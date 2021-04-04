The Tri-Valley girls basketball team had a season to remember and that shouldn’t be lost on anyone.
Unfortunately, the run to the 1A state tournament ended right as it got started.
Tri-Valley advanced to the 1A state quarterfinals after winning their conference tournament, but the Warriors were defeated in the opening round by Brevig Mission, 48-42, and lost in the consolation bracket to Lumen Christi, 51-49.
Tri-Valley gave both teams a battle. After falling behind 18-4 after one quarter against Brevig, the Warriors outscored them 11-6 in the second quarter and 11-8 in the third. The two teams battled in the final quarter with each team scoring 16 points apiece, but the slow start was too much for Tri Valley to overcome.
Breanna Mayo led the Warriors in the first game with a 13 point, five rebound performance. Melanie Randall finished the game with a double-double as she scored 10 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. Ayla Walker nearly recorded a double-double as she scored eight points and collected a team-high 15 rebounds.
The second game was a thriller. Tri-Valley got out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter of play, but Lumen got red-hot in the second quarter as they outscored the Warriors 17-5 to take a 27-15 lead into the locker room at the break.
Lumen continued to build the lead, outscoring Tri-Valley 16-10 to take a 43-25 lead heading into the final quarter of play, but Tri-Valley wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Warriors rallied, outscoring Lumen 20-8 in the fourth, but the run began too late as Tri-Valley couldn’t pick up the win.
Mayo led the way again with 20 points and nine steals, Walker chipped in 13 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals, and Randall finished with two points, three rebounds, and six steals.
