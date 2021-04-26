It may have only been a mini-meet and the results only counted for three events, but for the first time in two years, high school track and field was back in action on Saturday.
North Pole High School hosted a “mini-meet” on Saturday where athletes competed in all track and field events. The final results for the boys and girls high jump, boys and girls shot put, and boys and girls discuss were all officially logged, marking the beginning of the 2021 track and field season.
“There’s a lot of smiling faces out here today,” said North Pole head coach Phil Castillo. “I think that’s a good indication of what everyone’s been waiting for. It was a long year for not only our kids but all the kids in the valley. It’s just a great opportunity for all of us to come back together and do track and field all over again.”
In addition to hosting, North Pole also had an athlete take first place in one of the official events. Senior Christopher West took home first place in the boys 12 pound varsity shot put with a personal record of 40-04.75. First place for the girls varsity 4kg shot put was taken by West Valley junior Hadley Blasey, who had a PR of 33-06.50.
In the boys varsity high jump, two athletes tied for fist place. North Pole senior Carter Brown and Ben Eielson junior Brandon Polesky each set a PR with heights of 5-06.00. Blasey earned her second win of the day as she also took home first place in the girls high jump with a height of 5-04.00.
Finally, there was the discuss. The boys 1.6kg contest was won by Lathrop junior Keegan Laughlin with a distance of 108-07.50. Finally, Blasey completed the hat trick by taking home first in the 1kg contest with a distance of 118-06.00.
Next week will be the first official meet of the season. Due to unsuitable field conditions at Lathrop, next week’s competition will be held at North Pole beginning at 10 a.m..
For all official results from Saturday’s competition, see page B2.
