The last time the Lathrop Lady Malemutes were in the 4A Girls Basketball State Championship game, no player on the 2021 team had even been born yet. The state tournament was not yet called March Madness. George W. Bush was president, AOL Dial-Up was the new big thing, and the sports reporter for the News-Miner was getting ready to finish third grade.
Friday evening, however, with a team whose oldest player was born in 2003, in the 20th anniversary of ASAA March Madness, with Joe Biden as president, high speed WiFi broadcasting the game online, and a 29-year old News-Miner sports reporter, the Lady Malemutes earned their way back to the 4A state title game. Results of the title game were not available as this paper went to press Saturday.
Behind a literal perfect shooting night from sophomore TT Tagovailoa, a dominant effort from senior Tristian Martin, and a determined stand late in the game, the Lathrop Lady Malemutes defeated Colony 65-60 to advance to Saturday’s 4A Girls Basketball State Championship. It’s the first title game appearance for Lathrop since 2001.
While there was little drama in the Lady Malemute’s 57-23 quarterfinal victory over Dimond, that wasn’t the case Friday. Things were a battle from the start as Lathrop held just a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Lathrop began to distance themselves a bit, going up 30-20 after a pair of free throws by Martin. After Colony made a 3-pointer to pull back within seven, Tagovailoa dished the ball over to Jayda George in the paint, George scored, and Lathrop took a 32-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Lathrop looked like they might run away with things to start the second half after Amy Pilon nailed a 3-pointer to put the Lady Malemutes up 12, but Colony responded with an 8-2 run to shave the deficit to six. Lathrop responded well with Martin hitting a pair of layups and Tagovailoa nailing a near NBA-range 3-pointer, but Colony kept finding answers and hit a trey of their own to end the third quarter down just 47-40.
Lathrop was threatening to run away again at the start of the final quarter after Torrin Johnson-Oates and Martin hit back-to-back layups and Johnson-Oates sunk a jumper from the free throw line to put Lathrop up 53-40. Colony was playing in the semifinals for a reason, however, and they responded to that 6-0 run with a 12-2 run of their own to pull within three, 55-52, with 2:47 remaining in the game. After both teams committed consecutive turnovers, Tagovailoa threw on the Wonder Woman cape.
Tagovailoa increased the Lathrop lead with a driving layup with 2:17 remaining to make it a two possession game. Then, the sophomore came up with a phenomenal play, stealing the ball from Colony and going coast-to-coast like Space Ghost for another layup to make it 59-52 Lathrop as the clock read 2 minutes.
Colony wouldn’t go away, however, as they picked up a steal and hit a NBA-range trey to make it 59-55 with 1:28 left. Colony needed to foul to catch up, but they picked the wrong girl to commit the penalty on as Tagovailoa went to the line and nailed both her free throws to make it 61-55 with 1:19 left.
Then, Tagovailoa looked human as Colony stole the rock from her and nailed a layup with 41 seconds remaining to shave the deficit to four. Tagovailoa regained her super powers, though, as she made both of her free throws after being fouled to make it a six point game.
Not to be outdone, Martin showed the crowd and all those streaming the game from home that she’s a super hero as well, coming up with a steal rebound and a layup with 9 seconds remaining to make it a 65-57 lead for Lathrop and seal the win. Colony made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the game it’s final score.
What a dominant effort it was for the Lady Malemute backcourt. Tagovailoa was literally perfect, going 8-for-8 from inside the line and 7-for-7 from the foul stripe for a whopping 29 point evening. Martin was nearly as dominant in picking up 19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Johnson-Oates (six), Rachael Hausmann (five), Pilon (three), George (two), and Ashlyn Parduhn (one) scored the remaining points for Lathrop. The Lady Malemutes will face Bartlett for the 4A state title on Saturday at 5:45 at Palmer High School.
