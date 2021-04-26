As mentioned yesterday, this coming week is a huge one for high school sports and soccer in particular.
Monroe Catholic, Hutchison, North Pole, Ben Eielson, Delta, and others will all be kicking off their boys and girls soccer season with Ben Eielson and Delta fielding co-ed teams. While it’ll be the most soccer action we’ve seen on the high school level in two years, it won’t be the first action of the season.
West Valley and Lathrop took the trip out to Wasilla this past weekend for a two day series of games against Wasilla and Colony. Saturday saw the two 4A schools split their games across genders.
The West Valley girls were up first as they took on Colony. The Lady Wolfpack ended up earning their first win of the season with a convincing 4-0 victory after tying Wasilla the day before 1-1. West Valley is now 1-0-1 on the season.
Unfortunately, the boys couldn’t earn the same result. The Wolfpack were soundly defeated by Colony 4-0 after tying Wasilla the day before 0-0. The West valley boys team is now 0-1-1 on the season.
The Lathrop boys managed to follow the West Valley girls in picking up their first victory of the year. The Malemutes took a 2-1 thriller over Wasilla after falling to Colony on Friday 8-0. Lathrop is now 1-1-0 on the season.
Unfortunately, the Lady Malemutes are still seeking their first victory of the season. Lathrop was soundly defeated by Wasilla 3-0 after suffering a 2-0 loss to Colony on Friday. Both games were 0-0 at halftime as the Lady Malemutes played well before running out of gas. The Lathrop girls currently sit at 0-2-0 on the year.
The West Valley and Lathrop girls and boys teams will face each other in Fairbanks on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
