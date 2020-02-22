Region VI Cross Country Skiing Championships

West Valley's Kendall Kramer begins her second lap on her way to winning the girls mass start free technique 7.5-kilometer race at the Region VI High School Cross Country Skiing Championships Friday afternoon, February 8, 2019, at the Birch Hill Recreation Area.

 Eric Engman

Kendall Kramer’s final season of high school Nordic skiing features a third straight Skimeister title.

The West Valley High School senior earned the girls individual state title for the third time Friday after winning in the 7.5-kilometer mass-start classic technique race of the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Alaska Nordic Ski State Championships at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.

Kramer won Friday in 22 minutes, 1.3 seconds, considerably outpacing Service’s Tatum Witter, runner-up in 22:53.0. Garvee Tobin, a Cougars teammate of Witter, came in third in 22:56.0.

The efforts of Witter and Tobin helped the Cougars, of Anchorage, gain a three-minute cushion over the West Valley Wolfpack in the team totals.

Service leads at 1 hour, 33 minutes and 19.1 seconds and West Valley holds second place at 1:36:48.8 heading into today’s state meet-closing mixed-technique relays.

The West Anchorage Eagles are in third place at 1:37:28.2. 

Kramer was among four Interior skiers in the top 25 Friday. 

Wolfpack teammate Maggie Druckenmiller placed ninth in 23:53.8 and Lathrop Malemutes standout Abigail Haas was 12th in 24:091. 

West Valley’s Maggie Whitacker took 14th place in 24:57.4 and teammate Mallory Presler placed 22nd in 25:56.3. 

West Valley’s Hannah Delamere just missed the top 25, as she placed 26th in 26:11.0.

Eighty-nine skiers finished the girls race.

The West Valley boys team, after Friday’s 10K classic race, remained in second place behind Service

The Wolfpack have a 1:59:41.1 total entering today’s relays and the Cougars are in front at 1:56:32.4. 

The Chugiak Mustangs are in third place lat 2:01:41.3 and Lathrop holds eighth place at 2:12:07.4.

Eric DiFolco, for the second day in a row, led the Wolfpack in the individual ranks, as he placed fifth Friday in 29:23.0.

Two more West Valley skiers joined him in the top 10. Josh Baurick came in seventh in 29:46.1 and Luke Buth was ninth in 29:51.6. 

Jordan Laker-Morris took 14th place in 30:40.4 and Dale Baurick finished 19th in 31:35.7. 

Lathrop’s Daryn Espinosa secured a top-25 spot by placing 24th in 31:52.5.

The boys race had 94 finishers. 

Today, the girls 4x3 mixed-technique is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the boys 4x5K event is slated for 1 p.m.

Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.