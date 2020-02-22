Kendall Kramer’s final season of high school Nordic skiing features a third straight Skimeister title.
The West Valley High School senior earned the girls individual state title for the third time Friday after winning in the 7.5-kilometer mass-start classic technique race of the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Bank Alaska Nordic Ski State Championships at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
Kramer won Friday in 22 minutes, 1.3 seconds, considerably outpacing Service’s Tatum Witter, runner-up in 22:53.0. Garvee Tobin, a Cougars teammate of Witter, came in third in 22:56.0.
The efforts of Witter and Tobin helped the Cougars, of Anchorage, gain a three-minute cushion over the West Valley Wolfpack in the team totals.
Service leads at 1 hour, 33 minutes and 19.1 seconds and West Valley holds second place at 1:36:48.8 heading into today’s state meet-closing mixed-technique relays.
The West Anchorage Eagles are in third place at 1:37:28.2.
Kramer was among four Interior skiers in the top 25 Friday.
Wolfpack teammate Maggie Druckenmiller placed ninth in 23:53.8 and Lathrop Malemutes standout Abigail Haas was 12th in 24:091.
West Valley’s Maggie Whitacker took 14th place in 24:57.4 and teammate Mallory Presler placed 22nd in 25:56.3.
West Valley’s Hannah Delamere just missed the top 25, as she placed 26th in 26:11.0.
Eighty-nine skiers finished the girls race.
The West Valley boys team, after Friday’s 10K classic race, remained in second place behind Service
The Wolfpack have a 1:59:41.1 total entering today’s relays and the Cougars are in front at 1:56:32.4.
The Chugiak Mustangs are in third place lat 2:01:41.3 and Lathrop holds eighth place at 2:12:07.4.
Eric DiFolco, for the second day in a row, led the Wolfpack in the individual ranks, as he placed fifth Friday in 29:23.0.
Two more West Valley skiers joined him in the top 10. Josh Baurick came in seventh in 29:46.1 and Luke Buth was ninth in 29:51.6.
Jordan Laker-Morris took 14th place in 30:40.4 and Dale Baurick finished 19th in 31:35.7.
Lathrop’s Daryn Espinosa secured a top-25 spot by placing 24th in 31:52.5.
The boys race had 94 finishers.
Today, the girls 4x3 mixed-technique is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the boys 4x5K event is slated for 1 p.m.
