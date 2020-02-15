Because of persistent cold temperatures, the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks has postponed the Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks Ski-Cross, the fourth race of this season’s Kinross Fort Knox Town Race Series.
The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Birch Hill Recreation Area.
No makeup date has yet been announced.
Lathrop teams in Valdez finals
Both Lathrop High School basketball teams advanced to today’s championship games of the 43rd annual Valdez Elks Tournament after winning semifinals over the Mount Edgecumbe Braves on Friday night at Valdez High School.
The Malemutes tip off in the girls final at 5:30 p.m. today against the winner of Friday’ssemifinal between the Kotzebue Huskies and the Cordova Wolverines. Lathrop plays for the boys title at 7 p.m. today against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between the Valdez Buccaneers and Kotzebue.
The Lathrop girls team cruised to a 69-23 win Friday over Mt. Edgecumbe, of Sitka.
The Malemutes soared to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 44-9 just before halftime.
Tristian Martin scored a game-high 18 points and Ella Roberts dropped in 16 for Lathrop.
The Malemutes also had 23 steals to the Braves’ four.
TT Tagovailoa had a game-high eight steals for Lathrop, which got five from Martin. Lad Prince led Mt. Edgecumbe with two steals.
Martin and Lathrop’s Torrin Johnson-Oates and Mt. Edgecumbe’s Vernae Ramoth each had a game-high six rebounds.
Autumn Beans led the Braves with 12 points.
The Malemutes boys team got a game-high 18 points from Jhon Rones and 11 from Tyriq Luke to help it win 50-38 over the Braves after the teams tied at 13 in the first quarter.
RJ Alstrom-Beans led Mt. Edgecumbe with 12 points and Leon Turner had 11.
Earlier Friday, the Eielson girls team lost 29-25 to the Seward Seahawks in a consolation game.
Gabby Wright led the Ravens with nine points and McKenna Hopper scored six for Eielson, which plays for seventh place at 9 a.m. today at Gilson Middle School in Valdez.
Seward plays for fourth place at 10:30 a.m. at Valdez High School.
In the boys’ game, Eielson 55-51 to Seward. Christian Bolton led the Ravens with 22 points, and Christian Tucker scored 11 for Eielson. Trey Ingalls led Seward with 15 points.
The boys’ seventh-place game is set for 9 a.m. at Valdez High School, where the fourth-place game will be played at noon.
Monroe girls play for Grace tourney title
The Monroe Catholic Rams advanced to the championship game of the of the Lady Grizzly Hardwood Classic girls basketball tournament at Grace Christian High School in Anchorage.
The Rams defeated the Bethel Warriors 51-38 in a semifinal Friday night and will play for the title at 3:15 p.m. today against the Grace Christian Grizzlies.
Katie Bast led the Rams with 19 points and Grace Hodges scored 15 points in the semifinal.
Monroe Catholic started the tournament Thursday with a 61-34 win Birchwood Christian, of Chugiak.
Bast led the Rams with 24 points in a 16-minute stint. Monroe got seven points apiece from Hodges and Sophia Stepovich.
Galena Hawks sweep Hutch
The Galena Hawks swept the Hutchison Hawks in Friday’s opening games of an Aurora Conference basketball doubleheader at Galena High School.
The Hutchison boys team fell 56-45.
Deion Frank drained six 3-point baskets on the way to a team-high 20 points for Hutchison.
Nate Moses guided Galena with 19 points and Jerome Moore added 14 points.
Pearle Green canned five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points for the Galena girls in a 70-25 win.
Adam Kaganak had 18 points for the hosts.
Bri Majors led Hutchison with 10 points.
The series wraps up today, starting with the girls game at 6 p.m.
It’s also senior night and the last home games of the season for Galena.
