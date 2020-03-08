The Monroe Catholic Rams swept the visiting Delta Junction Huskies in Boileau Hall on Saturday for the last Aurorara Conference regular-season games for both teams.
Maggie Zaverl dropped in a game-high 20 points for the Rams girls in a 57-21 win. Katie Bast chipped in nine points for Monroe Catholic.
Carlee Hennager led the Huskies with seven points and Jordan Hill contributed six.
Monroe Catholic's Malachi Bradley and Delta Junction's Jason Montes each scored a game-high 23 points in the boys game, won 65-57 by the Rams.
The host team also got 13 points from Quinn McHenry and 12 from Jase McCullough. Austin Durham provided 15 points for the Huskies.
Both teams are in the Aurora Conference Tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at North Pole High School.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.