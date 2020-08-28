On Monday, Aug. 24, West Valley hosted Hutchison High School at the Dan Ramras Tennis Courts. The Wolfpack won the meet 5-2.
West Valley’s Axton Siekmann and Connor Ingalfritz defeated Cooper Irinaga and Gabe Clelland, respectively, in boys singles matches. In boys doubles, Kade Rowland and Cole Neal of West Valley downed Irinaga and Isaiah Moore of Hutchison.
In girls singles, Klara Kondrare of West Valley defeated Ana Brosnan and West Valley’s June Wallace won by default. In girls doubles, Hutchison’s Reilly Dean and Ashley Bennett held off Tierra Kazeneff and Astrid Anderson.
Hutchison also took a hard-played mixed doubles matchup, with Brosnan and Moore downing Sam Stark and Aiden Payan in three sets.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, West Valley and Hutchison met again, with the Wolfpack sweeping the match.
Rowland and Siekmann defeated Irinaga and Moore, respectively in boys singles matchups. In the boys doubles match, Fin Ludwig and Eli Ludwig downed Eli Kirsch and Irinaga in a closely contested three sets.
West Valley girls swept their matches, with Klara Kondrakis and Madeline Wills downing Katey Kotche and Jennifer Langley in straight sets. Samantha Stark and Morgan Ely of West Valley defeated Karylin Blanchard and Brosnan in the doubles match.
In mixed doubles, Cole Neal and Jordan Dick of West Valley defeated Sofia Squires and Moore.
North Pole versus Lathrop
On Monday, Lathrop and North Pole met on the Dan Ramras Tennis Courts, with Lathrop walking away with the match, 6-1.
Luke Millain and Gus Roselius of Lathrop defeated North Pole’s Bryce Wyman and Joel Dedham, respectively in strait sets in boys singles. In doubles, Lathrop’s duo of Tanner Young and Jagan Nautiyal defeated Aaron Zeisel and Wilson Wade.
In the girls’ matches, Helen Wharton of Lathrop won over Grace Sikorski; while North Pole’s Sarah Beaver defeated Maci McGrath. In girls doubles, it took three sets for Phoebe Holm and Fiona Beardsley of Lathrop to top Daniella Conkey and Nicole Knudson. Lathrop’s mixed doubles team of Peter Park and Hannah Knott defeated Daniella Conkey and Wilson Wade.
