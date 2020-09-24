It’s a busy week in prep tennis. West Valley and Lathrop tennis teams faced off on Tuesday at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts. Lathrop prevailed 5-2.
West Valley vs. Lathrop
Boys Singles 1: Luke Millam (L) won vs. Axton Siekmann, 6-3, 6-2.
Boys Singles 2: Jagan Nautiyal (L) won vs. Eli Ludwig, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Doubles: Aidan Payan/Kade Rowland (WV) won vs. Gage Hale/Owen Averett, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Singles 1: Helen Wharton (L) won vs. Astrid Anderson, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Singles 2: Maci McGrath (L) won vs. Mya Perkins, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls Doubles: Tifani Holcraft/Hannah Knott (L) won vs. Samantha Stark/June Wallace, 6-0, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles: Klara Kondrake/Cole Neal (WV) won vs. Peter Park/Fiona Beardsley, 6-2, 6-2.
Scores courtesy of Kelsey Peterson