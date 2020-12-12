The Alaska Schools Activities Association is looking at the possibility of two separate high school hockey seasons: some “old time hockey” in Fairbanks and “spring time hockey” in Anchorage.
With COVID numbers seeming to cancel more ice hockey games than other sporting events, the ASAA has had to let the local school districts get more creative. Fairbanks is looking at playing the prep sport outdoors this season. Anchorage may start its indoor skating schedule on March 15, with games being played through May.
Ice availability in the Interior is limited. The Carlson Center is being used as an emergency COVID shelter and the Big Dipper Ice Arena and the UAF Patty Center Ice Arena are not allowing games to be played. That makes the Polar Ice Arena in North Pole the only option and right now ice time is being used by youth hockey.
If the games featuring Fairbanks area teams are to be played outside, there will be at least one exception. School officials say that games will have to be postponed if the temperature drops to 15 below zero or colder.
The ASAA website shows hockey practices for the Fairbanks schools set to start Jan. 4. The mandatory 10 days of practices for competitions in any sport have been reduced to seven, meaning if the school district doesn’t change the start date, first games could be played as early as Monday, Jan. 11. The calendar shows the state championship, if it is held, scheduled for the end of February.
Meantime, pending COVID mandates that can change on a moment’s notice, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs are hoping to regroup and restart their season by the first of the year. They are based out of Marshall, Minnesota, for at least the first part of the season. The NAHL schedule shows the Ice Dogs’ next game in Wisconsin on Dec. 31 against the Janesville Jets.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.