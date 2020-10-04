After a 57-0 non-league setback just over a month ago, the West Valley Wolfpack won a rematch Friday against their cross-town rivals, the Lathrop Malemutes. West Valley posted a 22-21 senior night conference victory.
The win not only captured the Dog Bowl Trophy but also earned head coach David DeVaughn and the Wolfpack, and not the Malemutes, a spot in the playoffs in two weeks.
Lathrop took an early 7-0 lead on their first offensive series of the game as quarterback Jarren Littell scored on a 9 yard run from scrimmage. Littell added the point after touchdown kick.
West Valley’s Kobe Amio and Will Lowery-Sims put West Valley on top with back to back touchdown runs from 3 and 22 yards respectively. Dylan Glynn added two-point conversions after both scores and the Wolfpack went up 16-7 after the first quarter.
Each team found the end zone in the second stanza. Lathrop pulled to within 16-13 when Eddie Coleman caught a 15 yard scoring strike from Littell.
West Valley responded right back as Amio countered with his second rushing touchdown, this one from 14 yards out with just with a half minute left to play before break, giving West Valley the 22-13 halftime lead.
The Malemutes came out strong after the intermission and pulled to within 22-21 with a third quarter tally as Littell and Coleman hooked up again on a 26 yard scoring connection.
Those would be the final points scored.
Lathrop’s offense would sputter and penalties proved to be costly. West Valley’s defense was stingy and forced two key turnovers. And give credit to the Wolfpack offense and signal caller Robert McGee. They dominated time of possession with long drives throughout the contest that chewed up much of the clock and kept the high-scoring Malemutes on the sideline for much of the night.
Still, Lathrop had one more chance. After taking over on downs very late in the contest, and with only one time out, the purple and gold came up frustrated again.. The West Valley defense sacked Littell twice, time ticked down and the Wolfpack held on for the victory.
With the victory, West Valley earned a semifinal berth in the ASAA Division II playoffs.
The Wolfpack hosting the Palmer Moose on Saturday October 17th. That winner will meet Soldotna or Eagle River for the state championship the following weekend.
Notes: Both teams wore pink socks recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness month. This was the 15th edition of the Dog Bowl with West Valley now leading the series, 8-7.
Lathrop beat West Valley 7-0 in flag football on Friday right before the Dog Ball.
Monroe blanks Eielson
The Monroe Rams ended the regular season unbeaten as they shut out the Eielson Ravens on Friday night, which was senior might at the Kiwanis/Big Dipper Field. The final score was 36-0.
Garren Nicholson opened the scoring with a touchdown run. He would rush for two more scores, including one from 58 yards out.
Quarterback Shaun Conwell tossed two touchdown passes, one each to Carter Barney and Tyler Moore.
The 5-0 Rams will enjoy next weekend off. They have earned a first-round bye in the ASAA Division III playoffs. The Rams will host the Houston Hawks-Nikiski Bulldogs winner on Friday Oct. 16 at the Kiwanis/Big Dipper Field.
A win in that contest would advance first-year coach Kyle Allison and the Monroe to the state title game on Oct. 24.
Did you know: Monroe has outscored their opponents 210-6 in their five games. The Rams allowed no opposition points in four of those five games. Monroe is averaging 42 points a game and allowing just 5.2 points a contest.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.