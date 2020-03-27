West Valley senior swimmer Patty Eppingher was supposed to sign her National Letter of Intent with the California State East Bay Pioneers on March 16 in front of friends and family, but the celebration, which has become a tradition for high school athletes going on to compete at the next level, was canceled as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s rough, especially for other seniors who can’t have their high school season or finish their season. I’m just glad I got to have my high school season and I’m glad I already found a school I wanted to go to,” Eppingher said over the phone on Thursday.
Cal State East Bay, which sits on the east side of the San Francisco Bay in Hayward, California, is home to over 13,000 undergraduates. Its swim team belongs to the Division II Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference and is the back-to-back conference champion.
Prior to visiting the Pioneers, Eppingher had considered continuing her career at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and took a recruiting trip to Colorado Mesa University. But her trip to Hayward was the first time she felt like she found a place she could call home.
“I had my recruitment trip down there and I just fell in love with it. … It was just a really positive environment,” Eppingher said.
“(The team) immediately introduced themselves and asked me questions. ... Everyone was really welcoming and they took me to a baseball game and basketball game and really just tried to keep me involved.”
Outside of the pool the West Valley senior is looking forward to studying business and is considering a career as a financial advisor.
Although Eppingher made her verbal commitment to the Pioneers just three weeks ago, she knew since the age of 11 she would swim in college. After her first out of state swim meet in Federal Way, Washington, she was hooked on the sport.
“I just never really questioned it. I just always knew I’d be swimming in college,” she said.
Fortunately for Eppingher, her athletic ability matched her level of confidence.
“She’s been one of the top swimmers in the state for a long time, probably around that 11-12 age group,” said Josh Gregory, who’s head coach of the Stingray Swim Team, the club team that Eppingher swims for outside of the high school season.
Eppingher, who focuses primarily on the breaststroke, medaled at the high school state meet in the 100 yard breaststroke for the past three years and plans to continue focusing on the event in college.
“She’s also realized that talent only gets you so far so she knew that she had to put in the work and put in the time in the pool and she’s done that ever since I’ve known her,” Gregory added.
“We’re just really glad that it paid off.”
