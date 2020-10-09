The West Valley volleyball team pulled out a victory over North Pole on Tuesday after a hard-fought four-set match.
Wolfpack Coach Dave Cox said West Valley came from behind to win the first set 26-24, with Sydney Dieringer providing the comeback fuel with eight straight serves.
“I think (North Pole) was sitting at 23 or 24 when she came up to serve, and if she would have made an error, they would have won,” Cox said. “There was a lot of pressure on her and she came through.”
West Valley dropped the second set, 12-25, and fought back to win the final two sets 25-19, 25-22.
“It was a tough match,” Cox said. “It was back and forth and back and forth the whole way.”
Cox said he couldn’t single out only one outstanding player.
“Tough matches like that are obviously a team effort,” he said. “Everybody pulled through and my young players stepped up with great net presences. It’s probably our best match so far this season.”
Risa Heinrichs had five kills, followed by Skyler Wolf with four kills and Charlotte Curry with three. Curry also had six blocks with no errors, with three of those blocks falling for points, Cox said.
In addition to Dieringer’s streak of eight serves in the first game, teammate Erin Pomeroy had a strong serve performance, with 19 serves, two aces and one error. Heinrichs had 15 serves with two aces and two errors and Pam Noll added 17 serves with one ace and one error.
“North Pole has really brought their program a long ways in the past couple of years and they’re tough, they don’t let up,” Cox said. “They’re really good at scrambling for the ball and bringing it back into play.”
Because the Fairbanks North Star Borough is in the red zone due to a high number of coronavirus infections, the games are played without spectators. Normally, West Valley will head south in October to play in a tournament in Anchorage and a couple of games in Palmer and Wasilla, but travel has also been curtailed.
That means that the Interior teams play each other multiple times in just a couple of weeks. West Valley has six games remaining this month, facing off with Lathrop and North Pole two more times apiece, with games also scheduled against Hutchison and Eielson.
“It is weird to be playing them in the last three weeks so much,” Cox said. “You don’t like playing the teams you’re going to be playing against in the region tournament right before the tournament. They get to know how you play and there isn’t time to step back and retool.”
