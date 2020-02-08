The Homer Mariners had a deeper bench than the North Pole Patriots during Friday night’s semifinal of the Alaska School Activities Association/First National Cup Division II State Hockey Championships.
The Mariners, the tournament’s top seed from the Northern Lights Conference, rotated four forward lines while the Patriots, the tournament’s fourth seed from the Aurora Conference, played with two lines.
However, Homer’s 7-1 win was due more to simplicity than depth.
“We talk about dumping the puck and working below the goal line. That was our message all year,’’ Mariners head coach Steve Nevak said. “That’s what we did — worked below the goal line and things happen.”
One of those things was a return to the state championship game for Homer, which plays for the title a 5 p.m. today against second-seeded Soldotna Stars, a 6-0 winner over the third-seeded Palmer Moose in Friday’s other semifinal.
Homer lost to Palmer last year in the final of the inaugural Division II state tournament.
“Last year we made it and all five of my seniors were juniors,’’ Nevak recalled. “There wasn’t a tear in the room after we lost state last year, and I said it won’t happen again.
“Tomorrow (today), they’re going to put forth their best effort, whatever that might be. If they keep playing the game like they have been these last two games, good things will happen.”
Homer picked up Friday where they left Thursday, when they won 13-0 over the eighth-seeded Tri-Valley Viking Warriors, of Healy and the Aurora Conference, in a first round contest.
In the semifinal, Homer grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first period and stayed poised while adding two more goals each in the second and third periods.
“Just keeping energy on the bench, keeping the momentum going, hyping the guys up,’’ defenseman Isaiah Nevak, who scored four goals and had an assist, said of how the Mariners maintained their poise.
Tyler Gilliland, No. 18 (player’s name not listed) and Ethan Pitzman also scored for the Mariners. Pitzman and Alden Ross also had assists.
Mariners goaltender Keegan Strong stopped 23 shots and Patriots counterparter Nic Clark made 52 saves.
North Pole’s goal came at 9:58 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play. Mason Wilbur fired a shot which hit the crossbar and dropped on the goal line, and Devon Clark rushed in to tap in the puck.
“I just feel like our kids played their hearts out,’’ Patriots head coach Ed Bennett said of the entire. “They did, too; they’re all drenched in sweat in there (in the locker room after the game).
“That team (Homer) is just a really skilled team. We were just outskilled a little bit but the hustle was there.”
North Pole plays Palmer for third place at 2:30 p.m. today.
Soldotna-Palmer
Corbin Wirz registered 25 saves and Trent Powell had a goal and four assists for Soldotna in its shutout of Palmer.
The Stars got two goals from Galen Brantley and singles from Libby Myer, Journey Miller and Josh Olena.
Tiernan O’Rourke had 43 saves for the Moose.
Tri-Valley/Kenai
The Kenai Kardinals got two goals from Jacob Begich and 22 saves from Tommy Baker on the way to a 6-2 win over the Tri-Valley Viking Warriors in a consolation semifinal.
Miles Marston, Daniel Shelden, Tucker Vann and Landen Cialik also scored for Kenai, which plays fourth place against the Alaska Heat at 12 p.m. today.
Hayden Lusby and Josh Renshaw scored and Daniel Renshaw had 29 saves for the Viking-Warriors, who were eliminated from the tournament.
Alaska Heat/Houston
The Alaska Heat, a combination of players from Tok, Glennallen and Barrow, advanced to the fourth-place game after winning 4-2 over the Houston Hawks.
The Heat’s goals came from William Matthews, Richard Charlie, Dawson Young and Micaiah Serino. Goaltender Charlie Taui made 22 saves.
Kinley Scott and Brayden Johnson scored for the Hawks and Josh Smoldon recorded 22 saves.